India, Russia Hold Talks To Step Up Ground Forces Cooperation In Moscow

Chief of Staff of the Army General Dhiraj Seth held high-level delegation talks with top Russian military commanders to step up bilateral ground forces cooperation and discuss projects aimed at boosting the combat readiness of both armed forces, during his visit to Moscow along with the Indian delegation.

High-Level Military Discussions in Moscow

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, following the delegation's arrival, their engagements began with the laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Colonel General Alexander Matovnikov. The official part of the bilateral talks was held at the Main Command of the Ground Forces, where issues of military cooperation and interaction aimed at implementing projects to increase the combat readiness of the armed forces of both countries were discussed. Agreements were reached on further expanding cooperation between the ground forces in various fields, the Ministry stated.

During the visit, the delegation will visit the National Defence Management Centre of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and military educational institutions of the Ground Forces.

Strengthening Longstanding Defence Partnership

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth began an official three-day visit to Russia aimed at further strengthening the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation. According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Defence, General Seth is visiting Russia from September 16 to September 18. He will also hold discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, on issues of mutual interest, including professional military cooperation and training.

The visit comes against the backdrop of longstanding military-technical cooperation between India and Russia, which has evolved from a buyer-seller relationship towards joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems. In Moscow, General Seth is scheduled to visit the National Defence Control Centre and interact with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence, including Deputy Defence Minister Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, who handles defence industry and procurement. The engagements will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments and explore avenues for enhancing defence cooperation, according to the release.

Visit to Saint Petersburg

The Army Chief will also travel to Saint Petersburg, where he is scheduled to visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interact with its leadership and faculty. The Ministry of Defence said the visit "reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement".

The interactions are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia remains an important source for India's defence equipment, engines, spare parts and components. (ANI)

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