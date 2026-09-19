Mopa Launches Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, Urges Year-Round Effort

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) actively participated in the countrywide launch of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2026, spanning a fortnight from September 17 to October 2. According to an official release, the initiative is being observed by every department and ministry under the Government of India, with an aim to reinforce the spirit of cleanliness, hygiene, civic responsibility and citizen participation towards realising the vision of a Swachh Bharat.

To kick off the event, MoPA Secretary, Nikunj Bihari Dhal, led Ministry officials in taking the cleanliness pledge. In his opening remarks, he urged that cleanliness and hygiene should not be viewed merely as a campaign-bound activity, but as a continuous, year-round responsibility and a collective way of life.

Activity Plan for Sustained Awareness

In observance of the campaign and with a view to promoting sustained awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, the Ministry has drawn up a day-to-day activity plan for the period from 18 September to 1 October 2026. The planned activities will provide opportunities for the participation of officers, officials, and Safai Mitras, thereby fostering a sense of collective ownership towards cleanliness.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the range of activities includes cleanliness drives in office premises/corridors, awareness and sensitisation activities for school students, felicitation of Safai Mitras, awareness campaigns and citizen engagement initiatives through social media platforms and plantation activities under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

Collective Action and Commitment

The Ministry will also participate in the nationwide Shramdaan initiative under the call“Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” on 1st October, further reinforcing the message that cleanliness is a shared responsibility requiring collective action. Through these initiatives, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs reaffirms its commitment to the objectives of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2026 and to promoting a sustained culture of cleanliness, hygiene, environmental responsibility and dignity of labour. (ANI)

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