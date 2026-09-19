Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu Film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' Gets Release Date

'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' Release Date Announced

Dulquer Salmaan's Recent Work

The release date of Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' is finally out. The movie is set to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film also stars Satvika Veeravalli in the lead role. It is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, under Lightbox Media, while it is presented by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash. Dulquer Salmaan shared the release date on his X handle. While sharing the release date poster, the actor wrote, "This one has been a lovely journey so far. Can't wait to introduce you all to this world on November 20th."

The actor was last seen in the film I'M Game, marking his return to Malayalam cinema in a full-length lead role after King of Kotha in 2023. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, 'I'm Game' also starred Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt and Kathir in prominent roles. The film was released in theatres on September 3.

Upcoming Projects

Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in a romantic Telugu film 'Sri Sri' alongside Pooja Hegde. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. The movie is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. Apart from the lead roles, the movie also stars Deekshith Shetty in a prominent role. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The first look poster of the movie is already out. (ANI)

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