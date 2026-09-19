Patrick Clancy's Heartbreaking 'Help Me' Revelation About His Children In First Interview Since Mistrial

Patrick Clancy has revealed he still talks to his 3 children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, who died in 2023, telling them 'help me' as he copes with grief. He has spoken in first interview since his ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in mistrial

Patrick Clancy has opened up about the devastating loss of his three children, revealing that he still talks to them“all the time” and asks them to help him through his pain.

The 38-year-old made the emotional revelation in his first interview since his former wife, Lindsay Clancy, faced trial over the deaths of their three children.

A preview clip from the interview with CBS correspondent Ross Douthat was released ahead of the full 60 Minutes programme, which is scheduled to air on Sunday.

When Douthat asked Patrick what he says when he talks to his children, he gave a short but deeply emotional answer:“Help me.”

Patrick and Lindsay Clancy's children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan, died at the couple's home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

Patrick Clancy Sunday on 60 Minutes. twitter/K58FgJyeX1

- 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 16, 2026

In an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes, Patrick Clancy says he still talks to his three deceased children all the time, Dawson and Callan were killed by their mother, Patrick's ex-wife Lindsay, in 2023 and Lindsay recently stood trial for murder. The jury, however, was... twitter/Hb4aGSzqFL

- 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 17, 2026

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick, says he still talks to his three children who were killed by their motherHe says he pleads to them: 'HELP ME. ALL THE TIME' twitter/QVCON2Tph3

- RT (@RT_com) September 17, 2026

Lindsay, a former delivery nurse, admitted that she strangled the three children. Her defence team argued during her murder trial that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

The highly watched trial ended in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury reportedly deliberated for more than 38 hours over seven days before telling Plymouth Judge William Sullivan that they were unable to reach a decision. The final vote was reported as 11-1, leaving one juror opposed to an acquittal.

The mistrial brought the long-running case to another uncertain stage, with the legal proceedings surrounding the deaths continuing to attract significant public attention.

The CBS interview marks Patrick's first major interview since the conclusion of the trial.

During the proceedings, Patrick gave evidence and described Lindsay as a loving mother. He recalled her making up songs for the children and preparing special meals for them, including green eggs and ham.

Lindsay Clancy Defense Seeks Mistrial & Judge Calls Testimony InappropriateSee why the judge denied the request but still had strong words for the jury continue the case with Case Files on @LawAndCrimePlus. Explore the evidence, watch key testimony and decide for... twitter/2Mq9JQqCem

- Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) August 25, 2026

His latest comments offer a glimpse into how he continues to deal with the loss of all three children more than three years after their deaths.

Patrick has since remarried. He married his new wife in April and now lives in New York.

The interview also comes after Patrick and his family faced what his lawyer described as a sustained online campaign of threats and false claims.

Attorney Howard Cooper said the family had been subjected to an“escalating” defamation campaign involving influencers and conspiracy theorists.

NEW: Patrick Clancy's attorneys say they are pursuing legal action against TikTok influencers who are accusing Patrick of murdering his three kids Cooper, an attorney at Todd & Weld, says they have also notified law enforcement."Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and... twitter/u1vMgD36nC

- Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2026

According to Cooper, false claims have circulated online alleging that Patrick was somehow involved in the deaths of his children. He said the claims had caused further distress to Patrick and his family.

Cooper also indicated that legal action could be considered against people responsible for spreading the allegations.

The claims against Patrick have not been established as facts, and his lawyer has rejected them as false.

The short preview has drawn attention because of Patrick's comments about continuing to speak with his children.

His simple response, asking them to 'help me', reflects the grief he continues to carry after losing Cora, Dawson and Callan.

The full conversation with Douthat is scheduled to air on CBS's 60 Minutes on Sunday, where Patrick is expected to discuss the deaths, the trial and the aftermath in greater detail.

The interview comes as the case remains unresolved following the mistrial, while Patrick continues to mourn the three children he lost in January 2023.