PM Modi's Birthday: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prays For His Long Life

CM Rekha Gupta Performs Yajna for PM's Longevity

On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the ongoing 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan' in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday participated in the 108-Kundiya Yajna organised at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, on this occasion, she prayed to Baba Khatu Shyam for the good health, longevity, and continuous service to the nation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Performing the rituals with full devotion, the Chief Minister offered oblations in the 108-Kundiya Yajna and prayed at the feet of Baba Khatu Shyam for the Prime Minister's healthy and long life.

'Golden Chapter of Selfless Dedication'

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister's 25-year journey of public service is a golden chapter of selfless dedication, strong willpower, and nation-building. "His journey in public life has inspired everyone to prioritise public service and service to the nation above all else."

She added that on the Prime Minister's birthday, there could be no greater gift than following the path of public service and national service under his guidance and working for the country and society with utmost devotion. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 25 years of public life, has made service to the nation his life's resolve. On his birthday, through prayers, service, and public participation, the people of Delhi are sending the message that this resolve of national service continues to grow stronger, and that the Prime Minister remains healthy and energetic to continue serving the nation. (ANI)

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