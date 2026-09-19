India, Bangladesh Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Ties, Contacts

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday paid a courtesy call to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Adviser and spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, Mahdi Amin, at the PMO During the meeting, the duo discussed ways to further improve bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries. Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe was present at the meeting.

The meeting emphasised the need to further strengthen the democratic environment and values of the two countries. Both sides agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a sustainable and dignified level based on mutual respect, equality, fairness and justice.

Focus on Expanding Cooperation

They also held constructive discussions on resolving existing issues and challenges through mutual dialogue and cooperation. During discussions on the multidimensional framework of bilateral relations, emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation in education, health, sports, culture and tourism. The meeting also discussed expanding business, trade and investment.

Additionally, during the discussions, adviser Amin has urged the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh to ensure that "fugitive allies of fascism and convicted criminals" staying in India cannot make any attempt to create instability, the state-run BSS news agency said.

Enhancing Tech and Innovation Partnership

Highlighting the immense potential of information technology and innovation, both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in various promising areas, including science and technology.

Indian High Commission on Bilateral Engagement

Indian High Commission in Dhaka stated that the meeting highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties. They discussed the importance of further deepening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two sovereign nations, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education, technology and innovation.

Highlighting the bilateral engagement, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh wrote in a post on X, "High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi met Mr. Mahdi Amin, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Spokesperson of Prime Minister's Office, on 17 September 2026." High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi met Mr. Mahdi Amin, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Spokesperson of Prime... twitter/TJMQS8l3Ra - India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) September 17, 2026

He further noted that the meeting "highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties. They discussed the importance of further deepening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two sovereign nations, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education, technology and innovation." (ANI)

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