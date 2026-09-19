PM Modi's Birthday: Fadnavis Attends 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' In Nagpur

'Ashirwad Ka Diya' Programme in Nagpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attended the 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' programme under 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Nagpur to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, where 500 beneficiaries lit lamps to offer blessings to the Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis told reporters, "It is a matter of great joy that, alongside the occasion of his birthday, Modi ji is also completing 25 years of service as a Head of State; to mark this, we are running the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across Maharashtra and the entire country. As part of this campaign, we have an initiative called 'Ek Deep Aashirwad Ka', where beneficiaries have lit a lamp to offer their blessings to PM Modi." He added, "I have come to my constituency in Nagpur today; here, 500 beneficiaries have just lit lamps and offered their blessings to Modi ji, and similar programs of various kinds are taking place in every neighborhood and locality. I believe that Modi ji has taken India to new heights, and I am confident that he will soon realize the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'..."

Social Welfare Initiatives in Pune

In Pune, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol said social welfare initiatives will be organised under 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' for weeks. "We have decided to mark the occasion, as well as the tenure of the BJP government and PM Modi's 25 years of dedicated public leadership, by organising various social welfare initiatives and outreach programs over the coming days under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. To celebrate this birthday, we have arranged to provide essential items and resources that support daily living, ranging from vehicles to utility goods, to the youth and others in need; we organize such programs annually. I believe that the blessings and good wishes of these people will empower PM Modi to continue serving the nation effectively, and we all pray for his continued well-being," he told reporters.

Defence Minister Extends Wishes

Meanwhile, extending birthday wishes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he lit a lamp praying for Prime Minister Modi's health and long life. "Today, on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I lit a lamp and prayed to God for his excellent health and long life. May the resolve to develop India under his leadership grow even stronger this is my heartfelt wish. I also urge all of you to light a lamp of blessing for PM Modi's excellent health and long life," he wrote on X.

Celebrations Across the Country

In Guwahati, the Assam State BJP and Yuva Morcha lit diyas on the occasion of the birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. He took the oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, becoming the first Prime Minister born after India's Independence.

The BJP is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives to mark Modi's birthday. (ANI)

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