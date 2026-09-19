Shah, Patel Pray For PM Modi's Long Life At Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Maha Aarti at the renowned Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

According to an official release from Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, both dignitaries also prayed for his good health and long life. The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' began across the state today, with various events and public welfare programmes being organised. On the occasion, dignitaries prayed for the well-being of the citizens of the state.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela, Ahmedabad East MP Hasmukh Patel, Mayor Hitesh Barot, MLAs Dineshsinh Kushwaha, Kanchan Radadiya, Hasmukh Patel and Kaushik Jain, City President Prerak Shah, Mahant Dilipdasji of Jagannath Temple, along with a large number of devotees and party workers, a release said.

'Ek Deepak Aashirwad' at Kankaria Lakefront

Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi's birthday and 25 years of public service, the 'Ek Deepak Aashirwad' programme was held at Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lakefront, where Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries performed Aarti of Maa Bharati as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' celebrations.

On this occasion, the entire Kankaria Lakefront was illuminated with around 1.25 lakh diyas, as a large number of citizens joined the celebrations, holding diyas and performing Aarti of Maa Bharati, a release said.

The event was attended by Minister of State Darshana Vaghela, Mayor of Ahmedabad Hitesh Barot, local MLAs, City BJP President Shri Prerak Shah, former MPs Harin Pathak and Kirit Solanki, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Ahmedabad Collector Bhavya Verma, corporators, office-bearers and officials of the Municipal Corporation, and a large number of citizens, a release added.

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