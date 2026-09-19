Tata Trusts Opposes Tata Sons' Listing, Urges Exploring Other Options

Tata Trusts on Thursday asked Tata Sons to explore all available options other than listing, reiterating their opposition to the public listing of the holding company and stressing the need to preserve the structure of the Tata Group.

The development followed a Tata Sons Board meeting held on September 17, where Tata Trusts Chairman Noel N Tata reiterated the Trusts' position on maintaining the more than century-old structure of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

According to a press release issued by Tata Trusts, the communication received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 11 was discussed at the meeting. The Board agreed that "all available options, and not listing alone, should be thoroughly explored and assessed on an immediate basis". The findings and recommendations from the review will be presented to the Board, following which a separate meeting will be convened to consider the assessment and determine the appropriate course of action, the release said.

Consistent Opposition to Listing

The Trusts said their position had remained consistent, pointing to the Tata Sons Board's unanimous decision in March 2024 to remain unlisted and resolutions passed by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in July 2025 in favour of retaining the unlisted status.

Preserving a 'Century-Old' Operating Model

In his statement to the Board, Noel Tata said Tata Sons' ownership structure was central to the group's identity and its public-purpose role. "The Tata Group was conceived as national service carried on through business and has been so conducted for more than a hundred years and the structure of its ownership is what has allowed it to remain so," he stated.

He further said that the Tata Group's majority shareholder being a charity distinguished its operating model, with dividends supporting public-purpose initiatives.

Proposals to the Board

The statement also proposed that Tata Sons, in consultation with Tata Trusts, make a detailed representation to the regulator, seek a hearing, explore all permissible avenues to avoid public listing and obtain legal advice on available remedies.

Noel Tata also suggested that, even if listing were ultimately required, the company should seek a period of not less than three years from the RBI's September 11 communication to comply. The statement said the period was necessary given the requirements associated with a potential listing and the company's long-term business commitments.

Reiterating his position on the issue, Noel Tata said: "That is not sentiment. It is the operating model of this House, and it has stood the test of time for more than a century. A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle."

The Unique Structure of the Tata Group

The Tata Group is a massive global conglomerate, but its unique ownership structure means it is not controlled by a single family. At the centre of this ecosystem is Tata Sons, which acts as the principal investment holding company and promoter for all the diverse operating companies within the Tata Group (such as TCS, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel).

In turn, Tata Sons is primarily owned by Tata Trusts, a collective of philanthropic organisations (led primarily by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust) that holds a 66 per cent equity stake in the holding company. Consequently, the profits generated by the Tata Group companies flow back to Tata Sons as dividends, which then fund the massive public charitable, health, and education initiatives run by the Tata Trusts.

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