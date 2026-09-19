Over 58,000 Divyangjan, Seniors Get Rs 68 Cr Aid In Nationwide Camps

In a major nationwide initiative towards building an inclusive, accessible and empowered India, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, through ALIMCO, organised Samajik Adhikarita Camps simultaneously at 76 locations across 21 States on Thursday.

Through these camps, more than 58,000 Divyangjan and Senior Citizens were provided assistive devices worth approximately Rs 68 crore, free of cost, based on their assessed individual requirements. The initiative aims to enhance mobility, independence, dignity and self-reliance, enabling beneficiaries to participate more actively in their families, communities and the nation's development journey, according to the release.

Main Programme Held in New Delhi

The main programme was organised at Lav-Kush Ramlila Maidan, Red Fort, New Delhi, with Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, as the Chief Guest. On the occasion, Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk; Kishor Makwana, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes; Manmeet Nanda, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment; and Praveen Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, ALIMCO, along with other senior officials and dignitaries, were present. The New Delhi programme was virtually connected with camp locations across the country, bringing beneficiaries, public representatives, District Administration officials and ALIMCO officials from different States onto a common nationwide platform.

Empowerment a Shared Responsibility: Union Minister

Addressing the gathering, Dr Virendra Kumar reiterated the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”, emphasising that Divyangjan and Senior Citizens must remain active participants in India's development journey.

The Minister underlined that assistive devices are not merely instruments of support, but powerful enablers of mobility, confidence, self-respect and independent living. He stressed the Government's commitment to ensuring that welfare schemes and assistive technologies reach eligible beneficiaries at the last mile.

Focus on Broader Empowerment Ecosystem

Highlighting the broader ecosystem for empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar referred to the expansion of Pradhan Mantri Divyasha-Vayoshri Kendras (PMD-VKs), with 109 centres operational across the country, bringing services under the ADIP Scheme and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) closer to beneficiaries. He also highlighted the establishment of 28 Single Window Cross-Disability Early Intervention Centres (CDEICs), rehabilitation services through National Institutes and CRCs, and initiatives to promote Divyang sportspersons, including the Divyangta Sports Centre at Gwalior.

Emphasising that empowerment is a shared social responsibility, the Minister called for greater participation of State Governments, District Administrations, civil society organisations, NGOs, social and religious institutions and the corporate sector. He acknowledged the contribution of organisations including Tara Sansthan, Narayan Seva Sansthan and Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee.

The Minister also called upon cultural and social organisations to provide more platforms for Divyangjan to showcase their artistic and creative abilities. Referring to Divya Kala Melas, he highlighted their role in promoting entrepreneurship, livelihoods and economic independence among Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs. He further stressed the need for continued efforts to create barrier-free government offices, hospitals, educational institutions, public spaces and transport systems, describing accessibility as a shared responsibility.

ALIMCO's Focus on Quality and Digital Tech

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, ALIMCO, highlighted the Corporation's continued focus on the quality, utility and design of assistive devices, ensuring that beneficiaries receive appropriate solutions suited to their individual requirements. He also highlighted ALIMCO's increasing adoption of digital technology to make service delivery simpler, more efficient, transparent and beneficiary-centric.

“ALIMCO remains committed to the empowerment and welfare of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens. Our endeavour is to ensure that quality assistive devices reach beneficiaries in a timely manner and contribute meaningfully towards strengthening independence, self-reliance and dignity in their lives,” he said.

MP Praises Government's Efforts

Addressing the gathering, Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, appreciated the Government's efforts towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens and highlighted the role of quality assistive devices in translating welfare initiatives into tangible support for beneficiaries. (ANI)

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