Safdarjung Hospital Marks PM Modi's Birthday With Welfare Events

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital marked the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a special programme focused on patient welfare, nutrition and environmental responsibility.

As per the official release, the programme was graced by Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi, along with Archna Gupta, Renu Singh, and representatives and women members of the BJP Delhi Mahila Morcha. Director, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Kavita Sharma, Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba, senior faculty and officials were also present.

Welfare and Community Initiatives

Bansuri Swaraj conveyed her warm birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and highlighted the spirit of public service and community participation. As part of the programme, protein supplements were distributed to cancer patients to support their nutritional needs during treatment and recovery. Swaraj also interacted with the patients, enquired about their well-being and encouraged them in their treatment journey.

As part of“Ashirwad Ka Diya,” diyas were lit to convey good wishes and blessings for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The occasion was also marked by a tree plantation activity under the“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, reinforcing the message of environmental conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Dr. Kavita Sharma said,“Healthcare goes beyond treatment and includes nutrition, compassion and emotional support.”

The programme reflected the institution's continued commitment towards patient welfare, compassionate care and environmental sustainability. (ANI)

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