TMC Feud: How Can Party Expire In 2025, Exist In 2026, Asks MP

Kalyan Banerjee Questions Faction's Claims

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday questioned the rival faction's claims during the recognition hearing before the Election Commission, asking how they could claim that the party had ceased to exist in 2025 while being recognised as its legislative block in 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Kalyan Banerjee said, "The hearing had been taking place for nearly one hour and 30 minutes. We have pointed out that the Election Commission has also given the hearing. We have said, if this is correct, they claim that in 2025 it has expired. How can they be elected in 2026? That symbol has been issued by Mamata Banerjee. Now they went to the Speaker on 3rd June and said, 'We are the block of the AITC.' They were on that date itself. Up to that day, you have accepted the existence of the AITC. All of a sudden, you have said on 22nd June that there is no AITC."

Banerjee further alleged that Ritabrata Banerjee was behind the dispute after not being chosen as the opposition leader.“You can't approve it and disapprove it. What is the malice in this party? The malice of Ritabrata Banerjee is that since he has not been chosen as the opposition leader, he has played the entire game. And this is the gentleman who joined the party in 2023. He was not the party's original man. He is trying to take away the party,” he added.

Fight Over Bank Accounts, Not Symbol: BJP

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also commented on the dispute, saying the issue was not about the party's symbol but control over its bank accounts. "There is no party called Trinamool in India anymore. The fight isn't about their symbol; it's a battle to seize control of the dozen or so bank accounts they hold. There is no political party called Trinamool anymore. It is truly unfortunate that a state like West Bengal has no opposition. We are trying to figure out who the opposition actually is," he said.

ECI Hears Both Factions

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today held a hearing with a five-member delegation led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee in connection with the dispute over the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol between the factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee. The meeting was held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. The ECI has not yet announced its decision on the matter.

Earlier, the Commission had also heard the five-member delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee as part of the proceedings over the claim to the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol. The delegation included Ritabrata Banerjee, Akhruzzaman, Arup Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Riju Datta.

Ritabrata heads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April. Both factions have staked a claim to being the“real” Trinamool Congress and approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the party's legitimate leadership. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)