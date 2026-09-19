Abhishek Sharma's Record 31-Ball Ton Powers India To 221 Vs Afghanistan

Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Onslaught

Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking 34-ball 108, including a record-breaking 31-ball century, as India posted a mammoth 221/7 against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first, India made a flying start, with Abhishek Sharma smashing 16 runs off Azmatullah Omarzai in the second over to take the Men in Blue to 22/0.

Abhishek continued his assault in the following over, hitting Fazalhaq Farooqi for 22 runs as India quickly surged to 45/0.

The boundary flow continued, with India bringing up the 50-run mark in the fourth over at 56/0.

In the following over, Sanju Samson smashed back-to-back sixes off Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi to complete 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Abhishek also brought up a blistering half-century from just 16 deliveries in the same over. Nabi conceded 29 runs as India raced to 85/0, leaving the Afghanistan bowlers struggling during the powerplay.

The Men in Blue then crossed the 100-run mark without losing a wicket, finishing the six-over powerplay on a commanding note.

Abhishek continued his onslaught, smashing two more sixes off Mujeeb Ur Rahman as India surged to 124/0, with the left-hander moving into the 90s.

Sharma Scripts History with Fastest Ton

In the following over against Abdullah Ahmadzai, Abhishek Sharma scripted history by smashing the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Test-playing nation, reaching the milestone in just 31 balls. It was also his third century in T20I cricket. The previous fastest T20I century by an Indian batter was Rohit Sharma's 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

On the fifth ball of the 10th over, leg-spinner Rashid Khan brought an end to Abhishek Sharma's blistering innings, dismissing the left-hander for a 34-ball 108. His knock included nine fours and 11 towering sixes. Powered by Abhishek's explosive century, India reached 142/1 at the end of 10 overs.

Afghanistan Fight Back in Middle Overs

India lost their second wicket when Rashid Khan produced a brilliant run-out to dismiss Tilak Varma for just two runs, with the Men in Blue reaching 155/2 after 12 overs.

On the fourth delivery of the 13th over, Sanju Samson brought up his second consecutive half-century, reaching the milestone in 34 balls off Mujeeb Ur Rahman's delivery.

Soon after completing his half-century, Sanju Samson was dismissed for a 35-ball 50 on the first delivery of the 14th over by Azmatullah Omarzai. His innings included two fours and four sixes.

India's Strong Finish

However, the Indian batters continued their onslaught, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube taking the Men in Blue to 184/3 after 15 overs.

In the following over, Rashid Khan produced a stunning catch to dismiss Dube, who departed for 14 runs after hitting two boundaries.

India crossed the 200-run mark at the end of the 16th over, with Iyer and Ishan Kishan on strike.

Towards the end of the innings, India lost two quick wickets in the form of Ishan Kishan (10) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1), while skipper Shreyas Iyer's 29 helped the Men in Blue post a daunting score of 221/7 in 20 overs.

For Afghanistan, Omarzai took two wickets while Rashid and Abdullah scalped one wicket apiece.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)