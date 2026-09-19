PM Modi's Birthday: Kiren Rijiju, Shahnawaz Hussain Offer Prayers

Prayers at Nizamuddin Dargah

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday visited the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi along with BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and offered prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life and good health on his 76th birthday.

Speaking to ANI after attending the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' event at the dargah, Rijiju said the place holds special significance for him and that he has often visited it to offer prayers. "We have come to the Nizamuddin Dargah, which is a very special place; today also happens to be the birthday of our country's Prime Minister, Modi-ji. We often come here to offer prayers, and today, we all prayed together for his long life and good health," Rijiju said.

"I have always felt a deep connection with this place, and visiting again today was a truly pleasant experience," he added.

Celebrations in Gujarat

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Maha Aarti at the Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. The two leaders also prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' began across Gujarat on Thursday, with various events and public welfare programmes being organised. Dignitaries also prayed for the well-being of citizens of the state.

'Ek Deepak Aashirwad No' at Kankaria Lake

Later, Shah, Patel and other dignitaries participated in the 'Ek Deepak Aashirwad No' programme at Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lakefront and performed Aarti of Maa Bharati as part of the celebrations. The entire Kankaria Lakefront was illuminated with around 1.25 lakh diyas, as a large number of citizens joined the celebrations holding diyas and performing Aarti of Maa Bharati.

Nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. He took the oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, becoming the first Prime Minister born after India's Independence. The BJP is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives to mark PM Modi's birthday. (ANI)

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