Delhi BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' On PM Modi's 76Th Birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Marking the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a festival of public service, the Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party today commenced its month-long“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026 – Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva Hai.”

The“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026”, being jointly organised by the Delhi BJP and the Delhi Government, will feature 13 different service-oriented initiatives. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17, blood donation camps were organised in the morning by all 14 Delhi BJP district organisations, the Yuva Morcha and the Delhi Government. In the evening,“Ashirwad Ke Diye” were lit at the State Office and all district offices by lakhs of beneficiaries and BJP workers, as well as at 20 iconic locations across Delhi.

BJP National President Inaugurates Campaign

The Delhi BJP's“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” was inaugurated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who lit the ceremonial lamp at the blood donation camp organised by the Chandni Chowk District BJP and Yuva Morcha at the Central Office. National President Nitin Nabin also donated blood and witnessed a street play based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service and good governance. The programme was attended by National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, National Media Head Anil Baluni, National Secretary Dr. Bhola Singh, Swadesh Singh, Jai Prakash, Delhi Government Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Office Secretary Mahendra Pandey, programme convenors Yogita Singh, Vinod Bacheti and Sarika Jain, Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali, former Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Chandni Chowk District President Arvind Garg, Yuva Morcha President Rajat Chaudhary and several other state office-bearers.

On the occasion, National President Nitin Nabin said that September 17 is celebrated as the day of worship of Lord Vishwakarma and is also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of modern India. He extended his heartfelt birthday greetings to the Prime Minister and wished him a long, successful, and glorious life. He said that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is being observed as a day of service, the“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan – Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva Hai” is beginning today. Under the campaign, thousands of BJP workers across the country are donating blood with the resolve of“Raktadan Mahadan”. He said it is a matter of privilege for everyone to participate in the blood donation drive and strengthen this commitment to service.

Nitin Nabin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public life, dedication and penance have brought changes not only to the lives of crores of people but also to their thinking. Today, Indians are contributing to the nation's development with the spirit of“Nation First.” He said that, expressing gratitude for this positive change in society and transformation in people's lives, citizens are collectively lighting“Ashirwad Ke Diye” and praying for the Prime Minister's long and successful life. He said India is progressing rapidly on the path of development and establishing a distinct identity on the global stage. With the resolve of a developed India, everyone is moving forward under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He said that with this resolve, everyone should join the“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” and pray for the Prime Minister's long, healthy and successful life.

Widespread Participation from BJP Leaders

At the mega blood donation camp organised at Tyagraj Stadium under the coordination of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, along with CM Rekha Gupta also donated blood and addressed those present. At the programme organised by MP Praveen Khandelwal at Red Fort Ground, Union Minister Virendra Kumar distributed assistive devices to persons with disabilities.

MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, along with all 48 MLAs, participated in the blood donation camps organised in their respective legislative areas in the morning and also joined the“Ashirwad Ke Diye” programmes in the evening.

At the Delhi BJP State Office, President Harsh Malhotra lit“Ashirwad Ke Diye” and prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life. Senior leader V. Satish, Gyanendra ji, state office-bearers Pawan Rana, Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh, Rajesh Bhatia, Sarika Jain, Satish Garg, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Santosh Ojha, Kailash Jain, Amit Gupta, Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi and Yasir Jilani, among others, were present.

At Delhi's national heritage site Red Fort, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal lit“Ashirwad Ke Diye”, while Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal lit the lamps at 20 iconic locations, including several monuments and India Mandapam.

'Modi a Global Leader': Delhi BJP President

Addressing workers gathered at the State Office on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said that September 17 is a day of pride and inspiration for everyone. Today, our Prime Minister and widely recognised national leader Narendra Modi has turned 76. He said Prime Minister Modi is not only a leader of India but a global leader who has taken India's honour and prestige to new heights across the world. Under Modi ji's leadership, India has emerged as a strong, self-reliant and confident nation. He said Modi ji is an international leader whose views are heard with attention at forums ranging from the G20 to the United Nations. During the COVID period, by sending vaccines in the spirit of“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he demonstrated both India's compassion and capabilities to the world.

Harsh Malhotra said Modi ji has focused on development. To make the lives of 140 crore Indians easier, schemes such as Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat and Digital India have taken development to the last person. From Delhi to every corner of the country, infrastructure, metro networks, highways and welfare schemes for the poor reflect the development agenda pursued under his leadership.

He said that another significant aspect is the renewed focus on the country's religion, culture and heritage. Through initiatives such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the construction of the Ram Temple, the transformation of Kedarnath and Mahakal, and the establishment of International Yoga Day on the global stage, Modi ji has demonstrated that development and heritage can progress together.

Delhi BJP extends its wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life, good health, and continued service to the nation. His life remains an example of service, dedication, and“Nation First” for BJP workers. (ANI)

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