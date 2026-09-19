Chris Pratt's The Terminal List S2 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Season 2 Plot and New Direction

Chris Pratt is back as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece in the first trailer for Season 2 of The Terminal List, which is set to premiere with all eight episodes on Wednesday, October 21. Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novels, The Terminal List follows Reece as he navigates a dangerous web of conspiracies while confronting forces determined to disrupt the existing world order, as per Deadline.

Season 2 comes from Carr's second novel, True Believer, where he puts Reece on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list. The psychological revenge story of Season 1 expands into a globe-trotting espionage thriller, taking Reece across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Returning and New Cast Members

Joined by returning characters Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper), Katie Buranek (Constance Wu), Mohammed Farooq (Dar Salim), Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth), and newcomer Freddy Strain (Gabriel Luna), Reece will uncover a conspiracy that reaches from Moscow to Langley and ties into his own family's history.

Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Arnold Vosloo, Jeremy Bobb, and Shiraz Tzarfati are among the new actors joining the show.

'A Love Letter to the Special Operations Community'

“This season is a love letter to the special operations community,” Pratt shared.“I'm incredibly proud of the journey we went on and what we were able to put on screen. It was a monumental effort by a lot of people over the course of many years, and I think you can feel that commitment in every frame. Yes, it's an action thriller, but there's also real beauty and poetry in it.”

Production Details

The Terminal List is executive produced by Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Fuqua Films, former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, actor, and technical advisor Jared Shaw. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC and Civic Center Media. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)