Philips Onechef Vs 7.1L Airfryer: Which Smart Cooker Is For You?

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen game, chances are you've been eyeing an air fryer. But the market is so saturated that figuring out what actually works can be a headache. Recently, I came across two distinctive products by Philips, and that made me curious to find out more about them. One is called OneChef, which is a 33-in-1 smart cooking device, and the second one is a 7.1L Digital Airfryer. Both cater to different needs and claim to push the envelope of how we cook. Well, I tested them extensively, and here is how they stack up in the real world.

Let's Start With Philips OneChef: When I asked renowned chef Ranveer Brar why anyone should buy the OneChef, his one-line response captured it perfectly: 'Your mother won't have to worry about a sink full of dishes; the OneChef takes care of everything.' And after testing it, he wasn't wrong. If you are looking to get significantly more out of a single kitchen appliance, going for the Philips OneChef is highly recommended. Mind you, this isn't just an air fryer but is pushed as a 33-in-1 smart cooking device.

The Tech Meets the Taste:

The OneChef has a 6-litre capacity and is powered by Philips' AmbiHeat Technology. What this means in practical terms is that it uses intelligent sensors to automatically adjust the heat, ensuring you get consistent results whether you are air frying, steaming, boiling, baking, or even making a slow-cooked Indian curry. It also features a very convenient cooking window and a dedicated LED digital display.

My Experience:

In my testing, I noticed that the OneChef does take a little more time to complete its cooking cycles compared to a dedicated, standalone air fryer. However, the versatility makes up for that slight delay. If you want a device that clears up counter space by replacing your kadhai, your steamer, and your standard air fryer all at once, this is the machine for you. The results are very good, and it handles daily meals with zero spillage and minimal supervision. Though not a deal breaker, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. I noticed that the inner cooking basket is Teflon-coated, which means if you use any utensil that isn't Teflon-friendly, you can easily scratch it. Also, while the device handles most things well, if you leave something like a boiling curry or a milk-based product entirely unattended, there is a chance it might overspill. Trust me; I tried it (unintentionally). If that liquid reaches the inner part where the heat is generated, right under the basket once you remove it, cleaning it becomes a massive mess. Lastly, just be mindful of the glass lid's steam vent when boiling or steaming. Make sure to position the hole away from the OneChef's upper heating coil, as direct steam hitting the internal elements can cause unwanted moisture buildup and marks.

Now, let me tell you about the Philips 7.1L Digital Airfryer:

Let's start with the design, where I noticed that most dual-basket air fryers on the market have completely separate drawers that you pull out independently. Philips did things differently here. With this model, you pull out one single, large unit. Inside that one pull-out section, it features a removable divider instead of fixed baskets. You can either use it as one large 7.1-liter cooking space or split it into two distinct zones. You cannot pull them out separately; you manage it all within one unit. But the good thing is that you can cook two entirely separate things easily without any problem, and the machine auto-syncs the finishing times. It is easily the most efficient way to use an air fryer.

Consistent Heating:

In air fryers, especially if you go for not-so-popular or untrustworthy brands, you often don't know what kind of heating is happening inside. But with Philips' RapidAir technology ensuring 360-degree airflow, you don't need to worry about uneven cooking. It never overcooks or burns the food, and the smart features and buttons are incredibly intuitive to use. Additionally, this model integrates seamlessly with the Philips HomeID app, giving you access to plenty of recipes right on your phone. That being said, the tray's holes let a few fries slip through, and I think you need to use small quantities and give it a few more minutes to let it cook properly. Also, it is so quiet to use this air fryer. Beyond the hardware, the best thing about this purchase is the customer care. In case you face any problem, they are always there to help. I have tested it, and the customer service is exceptionally well-handled. That gives you complete peace of mind.

The Investment:

With its generous 7.1-litre capacity, it is a bit of a large chunk that is going to take up some space in your kitchen area. But imagine the kind of options you will be exploring. You can cook anything literally in a healthy way without worrying about heavy oil consumption and unhealthy habits. What you get in return for that space and money is truly worth it. It is the best standalone air fryer that I have tested.

In The End:

In one line: You can buy the OneChef for versatility, and if you want pure frying power, then take a look at the 7.1L digital air fryer. Both of these devices bring exceptional quality to the kitchen, but they serve different lifestyles. If you want 'a master-of-all-trades' that can handle curries, steaming, and frying, the OneChef, which is currently retailing around Rs 19,995, can be your best bet. If you want high-capacity, dedicated, and flawless air frying for a large family, the 7.1L Digital Airfryer, which is currently retailing around Rs 14,995, is unmatched for now. My Rating: 4/5 for both devices. (Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer tech and auto. Views shared here are personal.)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)