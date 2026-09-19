From AI Nostalgia To Matcha Rituals: India's New Wellness Trend

The Real Retro Isn't on Your Screen, It's in Your Cup

Being an 80s kid, I have a natural soft spot for the neon and synth-wave aesthetic. So, when my Instagram feed recently transformed into a 1985 yearbook fueled by generative AI trends, I completely understood the appeal. From reminiscing about cassette tapes to baby boomers seeing their youth digitally reconstructed, this is one of the best ways to embrace and for a moment, I enjoyed this collective nostalgia trip. But while algorithms were busy turning my screen vintage, I noticed a very different, much more grounded trend taking over my actual daily routine here in Delhi, and across Indian countertops and café menus. We are swapping the digital 80s vibe for the physical, explosive rise of Matcha.

This sudden crazy-level fascination with vintage aesthetics tells me a deeper cultural appetite to slow down and declutter our lives. But here's the thing, an 80s photo filter offers only a fleeting digital escape, whereas the craze for matcha provides a tangible, real-world ritual. Especially when I'm looking for clean, vegetarian-friendly energy boosts to get through the day, the data shows I'm clearly not alone.

India's love for beverages is undergoing a behavioural shift where curiosity has moved beyond high-end speciality cafés directly into our kitchens. I was looking at some data I found on a Google blog where I realised that the queries for 'how to make matcha' have surged by 1,300% over the past year, accompanied by breakout search interest in traditional preparation tools like bamboo whisks (chasen) and bowls (chawan).

This is when I understood that this shift is largely driven by a search for clean, sustained energy over chaotic caffeine spikes. For instance, searches for 'matcha protein' spiked by 2,500%, while 'matcha health' rose by 1,000%, alongside breakout comparisons like 'matcha vs. coffee'.

Beyond the classic latte, Indian palates are experimenting with vibrant combinations, where the interest to find out more about strawberry matcha (+400%) and mango matcha (+200%) along with interest for roasted Japanese green tea (Hōjicha) and purple yam (Ube) are also at insane levels. After all, if matcha is the gateway, Ube and Hōjicha are the deep dive.

That's not all as the aesthetic has even breached the beverage aisle, sparking breakout queries for matcha-infused skincare, perfumes, and apparel.

From Novelty Prompts to Meaningful Utility

The parallel between this viral 80s photo trend and the rise of matcha mirrors a larger evolution I'm seeing in consumer technology right now: the transition from digital novelty to practical, everyday utility.

When generative AI tools first popularised these retro image trends, they had this fun, conversational charm of AI. However, having integrated Google's AI Premium plan and Gemini Pro into my own daily workflow, I've realized that the novelty of generating vintage portraits quickly gives way to the demand for reliable, accurate, and secure intelligence.

Where viral image generation is about surface amusement, modern intelligent copilots are built for grounded execution: 1. Context-Aware Accuracy: Whether I'm analysing complex lifestyle data or comparing flavour chemistry between Matcha, Ube, and Hōjicha, Gemini Pro prioritises factual precision over creative hallucination. 2. Privacy-First Intelligence: As we demand smarter digital assistants, data protection and strict personal privacy guardrails are non-negotiable standards. 3. Real-World Integration: Through real-time multimodel tools like Gemini Live, AI has evolved into a hands-free kitchen assistant, capable of guiding first-time brewers step-by-step through water temperatures and whisking techniques without requiring a screen tap.

In the End I think the viral 80s aesthetic and the matcha phenomenon are two sides of the same coin. One shows our desire to look back at simpler times through digital play; the other highlights our effort to create intentional, healthy moments in the physical present.

Mark my words- as technology continues to mature, the trends and tools that truly stick won't just be the ones that entertain our feeds for a weekend, but the ones that enrich our everyday lives with clarity, calm, and genuine utility.

After all, I can't smell an AI-generated polaroid, but I can certainly feel the warmth of a ceramic chawan and smell the grassy notes of freshly whisked matcha.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in AI, consumer technology, lifestyle, and automotive. Views shared are personal.)

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)