PM Modi Treats Politics As Instrument Of Public Service: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model on his birthday, stating that PM Modi has consistently treated politics as an instrument of public service rather than a means to attain power. Speaking on the occasion, which is observed across the country as 'Seva Diwas', the Union Minister noted that the Prime Minister's commitment to public welfare is reflected in every policy and initiative undertaken by the government.

"Today is 'Seva Diwas'. It marks the birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an occasion that party workers across the country observe as a day of service. For years, we have marked his birthday by renewing our pledge to serve society and the nation," Vaishnaw said.

Politics as a Vehicle for Service

Lauding the Prime Minister's leadership philosophy, the Minister remarked that very few global leaders have made service the primary goal of public life. "There are very few political or national leaders in the world who have made service the primary objective of politics, who have transformed politics into a vehicle for service. While many engage in politics for the sake of power, Modi ji entered the political arena and consistently treated politics as a means to Seva; this ethos is clearly reflected in every one of his initiatives. Whether it involves welfare schemes for women, the poor, farmers, the youth, or the middle class, every measure is driven by a spirit of service," he said.

Push for High-Tech Self-Reliance

Speaking on the sidelines of a program centred on the semiconductor sector, the Minister emphasised that India's push toward high-tech self-reliance and future-ready industries is guided by the same principle of national development. "Here, too, one can see that same spirit of service, a commitment to strengthening the nation and its future, and to laying a robust foundation for generations to come," Vaishnaw added.

The three-day SEMICON India 2026, being held from September 17 to 19, is focused on industry engagement, policy direction and international partnerships under the theme 'Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem'. (ANI)

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