Varanasi: Nutrition Packets Given To 76 TB Patients On PM's B'day

On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, as part of the "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" being run in the district, nutrition packets were distributed to 76 TB patients at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth. The program aims to provide TB patients with necessary nutrition and social support along with treatment and to promote public participation in TB eradication efforts.

Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Anand Kumar Tyagi, distributed nutrition packets to 76 beneficiaries. Faculty from various departments of the university and District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. Piyush Rai, were present on the occasion. The program was coordinated by Professor Sanjay Kumar of the Department of Sociology.

Importance of Nutrition and Community Support

During the program, TB patients and attendees were made aware of the importance of nutrition. It was explained that consuming a nutritious and balanced diet during TB treatment helps improve health and maintain the body's immunity. Patients were urged to take TB medications regularly, not interrupt treatment, and consume a nutritious diet as advised by their doctor.

Chief Medical Officer N P Singh stated that adequate and balanced nutrition is crucial in TB treatment, along with regular medication. He added that families, society, and institutions play a vital role in providing necessary support to TB patients during treatment. He appealed to the district residents to be sensitive to TB patients and support them in completing treatment and meeting their nutritional needs. Collective efforts and public participation can further strengthen the goal of TB eradication.

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth Vice Chancellor Anand Kumar Tyagi emphasized the importance of societal sensitivity and support towards TB patients, stating that timely treatment, adequate nutrition, and the support of family and society play a crucial role in a patient's recovery.

University's Role and Social Participation

Professor Sanjay Kumar stated that university faculty are actively participating in supporting TB patients. He explained that the nutrition packets distributed at the event were prepared by self-help groups, which is also promoting social participation and the involvement of women's groups in the campaign.

At the end of the event, District Tuberculosis Officer Piyush Rai appealed to the attendees to provide support for treatment and nutrition to TB patients, to spread awareness about TB, and to actively participate in efforts to make the district TB-free.

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