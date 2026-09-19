Muttil Tree Felling Case: Augustine Brothers Make Legal Move Over Chottanikkara Trial

Thiruvananthapuram: The Augustine brothers have approached the Supreme Court regarding the Muttil tree felling case. They filed a plea to stop the trial at the Chottanikkara court. The High Court had earlier dismissed this exact demand.

Varkala: CCTV Trick Backfires as Man Covers Face With Mat During Temple Theft!

Right now, one of the accused, Anto Augustine, is under arrest. The Excise department arrested Anto early today morning for storing excess liquor at his house. Officials found the illegal liquor stash at his home in Vazhavatta, Wayanad. After finding the stash, an Excise team led by AC Baiju arrested Anto from his Kochi office. The team then took him to the Aluva District Hospital for a medical check-up. Officials stated that they will take Anto to Wayanad soon.

Kozhikode: Bus Staff Save Passenger After Sudden Chest Pain Mid-Journey!

The Excise officials have filed a case against Anto Augustine under non-bailable sections. They charged him under Sections 55A, 55I, and 58 of the Abkari Act. Section 55A is for illegal liquor transport and possession. This offence carries up to 10 years in jail and a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh. Section 55I is for selling liquor illegally or storing it for sale. Section 58 is for keeping liquor to evade tax.