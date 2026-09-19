Medical Negligence: Thalassery Hospital Faces Allegations After Delivery Tragedy!

A newborn baby died during delivery at the Thalassery General Hospital in Kannur, Kerala. The baby belonged to Peravoor resident Sreeja. Following the incident, her husband, Bijesh, said he plans to file a police complaint, alleging that a delay in performing surgery contributed to the baby's death. Bijesh has alleged that the doctors did not conduct the surgery on time despite the circumstances surrounding the delivery. He said the delay resulted in complications and ultimately led to the death of the newborn. The family is expected to approach the police with a complaint seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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However, the gynecologist at the General Hospital has denied any allegation of medical negligence. According to the doctor, the baby and placenta had separated inside the womb before delivery. This condition is medically known as Abruptio Placentae, or placental abruption. The doctor explained that placental abruption is a serious pregnancy complication in which the placenta separates from the inner wall of the uterus before the baby is delivered. The condition can affect the baby's oxygen and blood supply and may become life-threatening if severe.

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The doctor maintained that the baby's death was caused by the complication and not by any delay or negligence on the part of the medical team. The contrasting claims made by the family and the hospital have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the delivery. Bijesh's proposed police complaint is expected to seek clarity on whether there was any delay in treatment and whether the medical care provided during the delivery followed the required procedures.