Kozhikode Crime: Gang Attacks Migrant Workers In Shocking Room Assault!

Kozhikode: Medical College Police have arrested two more youths for threatening migrant workers with a knife, brutally beating them, and stealing their mobile phone. With this, all the accused involved in the case are now in custody. The police arrested Jamshad (18) and Adithyan (19), both residents of Chooloor Vellalassery near Kunnamangalam. Earlier, the cops had nabbed Adarsh (20) and Nijas (18), a native of Vazhakkad in Malappuram.

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The incident took place last Saturday night. The gang trespassed into the migrant workers' quarters located behind the MA Chicken Stall in Kuttikattoor. They flashed a knife, threatened the workers, assaulted them, and snatched a mobile phone. Locals intervened and detained Adarsh and Nijas on the spot, handing them over to the police. However, Jamshad and Adithyan managed to run away. Later, the police teamed up with the cyber cell and tracked their location. The cops found out that the duo had returned home, and that is how they finally caught them.

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