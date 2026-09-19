HAE, TWST Stocks Jump To Over 5-Year Highs What's Driving The Gains Today?



Citi upgraded Haemonetics to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and raised its price target to $123 from $92.

Leerink raised Twist Bioscience's price target to $160 from $120 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating. Leerink said Twist's goal of doubling annual revenue to $1 billion by fiscal 2031 could be conservative.

Shares of Haemonetics (HAE) and Twist Bioscience (TWST) climbed to more than five-year highs on Thursday, as Wall Street turned more bullish on the stocks amid Haemonetics' renewed deal with CSL Plasma and Twist's growing exposure to AI-powered drug discovery.

At the time of writing, HAE shares were up 2% to their highest levels since April 2021, while TWST stock surged 11%, trading at levels last seen in February 2021.

Citi Raises HAE's Target By Over 33%

Citi upgraded Haemonetics to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and raised its price target to $123 from $92, noting potential earnings upside from the medical technology company's renewed relationship with CSL Plasma.

Haemonetics disclosed in August that CSL may use its NexSys PCS plasma collection devices and purchase related supplies. The agreement is non-exclusive and does not include minimum purchase commitments.

The deal is notable because CSL was previously a major customer for the company. In 2021, CSL decided not to renew its existing supply agreement, which had generated $117 million in full-year 2020 revenue for Haemonetics.

While Haemonetics said it would not update its fiscal 2027 guidance given the nature of the agreement, Citi estimated that for every 10% recapture of the CSL-related business it previously lost, Haemonetics would add $0.13 to its earnings per share.

Retail sentiment surrounding HAE on Stocktwits remained 'neutral' over the past 24 hours. The stock has gained more than 35% so far in 2026.

Leerink Says Twist's $1B Revenue Target Could Be Conservative

Leerink raised Twist Bioscience's price target to $160 from $120 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating, citing growing opportunities for the company in AI-powered drug discovery.

Leerink estimates the AI drug discovery market could represent a $7 billion opportunity, including $3 billion from building AI models and $4 billion from drug discovery. The firm also believes Twist's goal of doubling annual revenue to $1 billion by fiscal 2031 could prove conservative.

The optimism follows Twist's agreement with Eli Lilly's AI and machine-learning drug discovery platform, TuneLab, on Wednesday. Under the agreement, Twist will provide antibody testing data that can be combined with TuneLab's AI models, potentially helping researchers identify promising drug candidates faster.

Retail sentiment surrounding TWST on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours. The stock has surged nearly 400% so far this year.

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