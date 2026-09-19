MP CM Distributes E-Scooty To Over 7,400 Meritorious Students In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday distributed e-scooters and motorised vehicles to more than 7,400 meritorious students of government higher secondary schools across the state.

The state-level programme was held at the Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in Shivaji Nagar, where Yadav symbolically handed over scooter keys to 11 students.

The funds for the vehicles were also transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible students.

Interacting with the beneficiaries, Yadav asked them about their plans and aspirations and advised them to follow traffic rules while riding the scooters.

“Scooty chalate samay sabhi bachche yatayat niyamon ka palan karein,” Yadav said, according to the statement issued after the programme.

During the interaction, MP topper Khushi Rai told the Chief Minister that she was preparing for the Chartered Accountancy course while pursuing B.Com and that the scooter would help her commute to college.

Yadav also interacted with other students, including Akash Sahu, who comes from a farming family and plans to launch an agriculture startup.

Students Ravi Kevat and Mariyam Khan, who received scooty keys from CM Yadav, expressed a desire to become Chartered Accountants, while Mini Jain wants to become a neurosurgeon after clearing NEET.

Another student, Rani Sanpale, said she wants to pursue higher education and become a lawyer, while Khushi Yadav plans to pursue MBBS. Shiv Kumar Kaul, another meritorious student, said he wants to pursue software engineering and contribute to the goal of a developed India.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme have been changed from 2026. Students are now required to secure at least 70 per cent marks in Class 12 and also stand first in their respective schools.

CM Yadav congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue working towards their educational and career goals, saying,“The government is committed to encouraging meritorious students and facilitating their journey towards higher education.”

The scheme is aimed at encouraging academic excellence among students of government schools and helping them with mobility during their higher education.

More than 23,000 students have benefited from the scheme so far, according to the state government.