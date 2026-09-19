'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor Marries Producer Cameron Fuller

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed her marriage to producer Cameron Fuller, more than two years after the actress made their engagement public, according to E! News. Dynevor shared the news on Instagram, posting photos of the newlyweds sharing a kiss by their ceremony arch and walking together afterward. She captioned the post,“Married my best friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PD (@phoebedynevor) Fuller reacted to the announcement with a lovestruck emoji. Dynevor's 'Bridgerton' co-star Simone Ashley, who led the second season as Kate Sharma opposite Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, also congratulated the couple with four red heart emojis. Her 'Beach Read' co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger commented,“U guys look amazing.”

The Wedding Gown

For the wedding, Dynevor surprised her loved ones, including her parents Sally Dynevor and Tim Dynevor, by keeping details of her wedding gown a secret, according to E! News.“It's really fun to have a secret that no one knows,” she told in an interview.“But it's also kind of strange. I don't have a second opinion–it's just me and my stylist, Emma Morrison.”

Dynevor eventually walked down the aisle at a chateau in Provence, France, wearing a form-fitting, lace-trimmed strapless white gown. The dress featured a trailing neck scarf and cathedral-length silk veil, according to E! News.“I was thrilled. It's sort of everything I wanted without realizing it,” she said.

Relationship Timeline

Dynevor debuted her engagement ring at the 2024 Met Gala. She had previously spoken about meeting Fuller at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.“I did a film called Fair Play,” she recalled on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in April,“and I went to Sundance, and it was a big high in my career. It was like one of the first movies I'd done and it was getting all this hype, so I was feeling good, and there he was. It was at Tao, the pop-up. We were at the club.”

The 'Anniversary' actress also offered a light-hearted message to single people hoping to find love, saying,“You can meet people at the clurb.”

Dynevor and Fuller's relationship became public after their meeting at Sundance in 2023, with the actress later confirming their engagement through her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, according to E! News.

The actress is best known for playing Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's period drama 'Bridgerton', while Fuller is a producer known for his work in film and television. (ANI)

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