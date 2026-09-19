We Need To Play More Games Against Biggest Teams: Afghanistan Skipper

Need to play against biggest teams to improve: Zadran

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran has said his team needs to play more matches and series against top sides to improve their level after suffering a one-sided 127-run defeat against India in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday. Afghanistan loss the series 0-3. Afghanistan struggled to keep pace with India throughout the series and were handed another heavy defeat in the final T20I.

"Definitely disappointed. We improved a little bit in the powerplay. Totally happy with the intent. In today's game, we have given back-to-back wickets. We have thought about that, how to take the intent forward. Yes, we will struggle a little bit in one or two series, but with time we will improve. If we don't have intent, it is really hard to beat international teams," Zadran said during the post-match presentation.

The Afghanistan skipper acknowledged that the team is still developing in the shortest format following the T20 World Cup and stressed the need for more exposure against stronger opposition. "This is the first series for us in T20 after the World Cup. We need to play more games, more series especially against the biggest teams. That's how we can improve. Yes, we play against Zimbabwe and Ireland. If we want to improve our level, though, we need to play against the biggest teams," the Afghanistan skipper concluded.

India completes 3-0 clean sweep

India completed a 3-0 clean sweep against Afghanistan with a commanding 127-run victory in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Batting first, India posted a formidable 221/7, powered by a record-breaking 108 off 34 balls from Abhishek Sharma. The opener smashed nine fours and 11 sixes, reaching his half-century in just 16 balls before completing his third T20I century in 31 balls, becoming the fastest batter from a Test-playing nation to score a T20I hundred and surpassing Rohit Sharma's previous Indian record of 35 balls. Sanju Samson also struck a quick 50 off 35 balls and completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket, while Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube made useful contributions as India crossed 200 in the 16th over.

Afghanistan's batting collapse

In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for just 94 in 14.1 overs, suffering their heaviest defeat in T20Is and recording their lowest total against India in the format. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave Afghanistan a positive start, but India quickly took control through Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yash Thakur. Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy then dismantled the Afghanistan middle and lower order, claiming three wickets each, while Axar took two. Reddy removed Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in quick succession, before Bishnoi dismissed Rashid Khan and Abdullah Ahmadzai to complete the collapse.

Record-breaking victory for India

The victory also marked India's 10th men's T20I win by a margin of 100 or more runs, while Afghanistan's 94 eclipsed their previous lowest T20I total against India of 111/8, recorded during the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai. (ANI)

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