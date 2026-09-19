PM Modi's 76Th Birthday: Artists Create Rangoli, Sand Art Tributes

Rangoli artist Somnath Bhongle of Pune has created a special portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, to mark PM Modi's 76th birthday. Rendered with precision, the vibrant rangoli portrait captures a moment between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, transforming fine coloured powders into a piece of emotional depth. The artist meticulously sculpted their facial features, using soft, blending shades to highlight the gentle contours of his late mother's weathered hands and the warm, serene creases around her eyes. PM Modi's expression is marked by a subtle, reflective smile. #WATCH | Maharashtra: Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, a rangoli artist, Somnath Bhongle from Pune, created a rangoli portrait featuring PM Modi with his late mother, Heeraben Modi. twitter/kwJ9CmYRJL - ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

Sand Art Tribute with 2,500 Diyas

In another thoughtful gesture, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with a 25-foot sand art installation illuminated by 2,500 diyas at Puri Beach in Odisha. The installation carries the message“Diyas of Blessings”, with Pattnaik saying the artwork was created to reflect prayers and blessings for the Prime Minister.“On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, we have created a 25-foot sand art installation. It is adorned with 2500 diyas. The message is, 'Diyas of Blessings'. People in every corner of India are lighting diyas before God and praying for PM Modi... We too are praying to Lord Jagannath that his blessings always remain like this,” Pattnaik told ANI.

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party today commenced its month-long“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026 – Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva Hai.” The“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026” will feature 13 different service-oriented initiatives. (ANI)

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