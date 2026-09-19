Lop Rahul Gandhi Shows Interest In Poha-Jalebi Through Social Media Post Ahead Of Indore 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Sep 19 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left Delhi for Indore on Saturday morning to address a large gathering of students, mostly college-goers, under the ongoing 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' series. However, ahead of the event, he showed interest in Poha-Jalebi through a social media post.

Party workers had worked extensively to complete the necessary organisational and security arrangements for the event. His programme is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. while he is expected to reach Indore by 1.30 pm.

According to official information, approximately two lakh participants have registered for the programme.

A day before the event, LoP Gandhi shared a post on his Instagram account asking,“What is Indore serving up-'poha-jalebi' or something else?”

The light-hearted query quickly sparked conversations on social media. Since Instagram remains particularly popular among the youth, the post was shared exclusively on that platform.

Indore, widely regarded as the culinary capital of Madhya Pradesh, is famous across the country for its poha, a staple breakfast made from locally procured rice flakes.

By referring to the city's food culture, LoP Gandhi sought to connect with young audiences ahead of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Students' Resonance) event.

There is also speculation that he may visit the popular '56 Dukan' area. Five years ago, during an election rally in Indore, LoP Gandhi had visited the food street.

While no additional official engagements have been announced alongside the main student event, Congress leaders have not ruled out the possibility of a brief visit to other locations after his arrival in the city.

Indore's Sarafa Chaupati and '56 Dukan' remain well-known landmarks for food lovers.

Four years ago, the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan was held in Indore and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the city as one of the new era and specifically mentioned Sarafa Chaupati.

Indore's poha has long enjoyed special recognition. Even late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, during a visit to the city, had praised the local preparation extensively.

The uniqueness of Indore's poha lies in its distinctive steam-cooking method, which produces a light, fluffy texture with grains that remain separate.

LoP Gandhi's visit focusses primarily on engaging with students through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' platform, while the culinary reference has added a local flavour to the build-up for the event.