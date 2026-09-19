Naphthalene Balls: Strong Cupboard Smell Could Pose Hidden Health Risks!

Almost every Indian home keeps naphthalene balls in the cupboard to stop insects and damp smells during the monsoon. You open the cupboard, that strong smell hits you, and you think your clothes are totally safe. But behind this safety, a silent killer is actually hiding. Doctors are clearly warning that naphthalene balls are not safe at all.

Why are naphthalene balls so dangerous?

Naphthalene is basically a volatile chemical compound. It slowly turns from a solid directly into gas, and that gas is what kills the insects. But every time you open the cupboard, you are breathing that toxic gas into your body.

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Experts are pointing out these major health risks:

1. Severe liver and kidney damage: This naphthalene gas enters your body and directly attacks the liver and kidneys. If you are exposed to it for a long time, your liver and kidney cells start getting destroyed. The risk of liver failure also goes up.

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2. Blood poisoning and anemia: It breaks down the red blood cells in your blood. This condition is called hemolytic anemia. Because of this, you can face weakness, dizziness, and breathing problems. For people who have a G6PD deficiency, this can even be fatal.

3. Breathing trouble and cancer risk: For people who already have asthma or allergies, this smell makes breathing problems much worse. The American cancer research agency IARC has clearly stated that long-term exposure to naphthalene increases the risk of nose and lung cancer.

4. Extremely dangerous for children: Small kids often mistake these pure white balls for peppermint candies and put them in their mouths. Swallowing even a single ball can cause a child's death. Plus, if the smell stays on their clothes, it damages their respiratory tract.

So, what should you do? Try these natural alternatives:

Stop using toxic naphthalene to chase away insects. Instead, use these simple home remedies which are 100% safe.

- Neem leaves: Pack some dry neem leaves in a paper bundle and keep it in the cupboard. Insects will stay away, and there will be no bad smell.

- Lavender or camphor: Keep a few pieces of camphor or some cotton soaked in lavender oil. Your wardrobe will smell great, and bugs will not come near.

- Cloves and cinnamon: Tie a few cloves and cinnamon sticks together in a small piece of cloth and place it inside the wardrobe.

Remember, a little awareness can save your family from this silent poison. Throw away the naphthalene from your cupboards today and protect your clothes the natural way.