Iyer Praises Abhishek's 'Flawless' Record Century In Series Sweep

India captain Shreyas Iyer praised Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking century after the opener's explosive knock powered India to a 127-run victory over Afghanistan in the third and final T20I, sealing a 3-0 series sweep at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.“The way Abhishek played today was flawless, and it was just pleasing to the eyes,” Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

Abhishek smashed 108 off just 34 balls, including a record-breaking 31-ball century, as India posted 221 for seven after being asked to bat first. The left-hander was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his performances. India then bowled Afghanistan out for 94 in 14.1 overs, with Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy claiming three wickets each. The 127-run margin was Afghanistan's heaviest defeat in T20Is, while their total was their lowest against India in the format.

Iyer on India's 'Commendable' Batting

Iyer said he had anticipated India batting first after a conversation with Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran.“Honestly speaking, I knew that I was going to bat today because we had a brief conversation with Ibrahim. He wanted to bowl in the first two games as well. So I had this vision, envisioned that we were going to bat. But yeah, phenomenal start we got, and then obviously just to cream those runs in between to get 220 on the board was commendable,” he said.

Abhishek's innings included nine fours and 11 sixes. He reached his half-century off 16 balls before bringing up his third T20I century in 31 deliveries, surpassing Rohit Sharma's previous Indian record of a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

'Just want to express myself': Abhishek Sharma

Speaking after receiving both awards, Abhishek said the team's focus was on maintaining an aggressive approach ahead of the next World Cup.“We've been doing this for the last two years. One or two bad series won't define us as a batting department. We wanted to dominate throughout the whole year before the World Cup no matter who the opposition is,” he said.

Abhishek stressed the importance of unity and support within the team, saying his approach was shaped by preparation and planning for the opposition.“I feel as a batter, sometimes you have up and downs. The most important thing is, as a team, we have to be together and support each other. That's how these innings happen. I feel it's all dependent on my process before every series. It's very particular for me, against who I play and their bowlers. How I'm going to utilise the powerplay. Who's going to bowl the powerplay, the 7th over, the 8th over,” said Abhishek.

He also credited the captain and coach for giving him the confidence to play freely.“And the way I play, it's very important for the captain and the coach to be on your side. You have to get surety. I feel this is because of them as well. I feel I don't want to restrict any area. It's just watch the ball and play according to it. It's very simple from day one. I just want to express myself. Just see the ball and hit the ball,” he said.

Praise for Axar Patel

Iyer also praised Axar Patel for his contribution with the ball after the spinner struck twice in the fourth over to remove Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal.“Yes, absolutely. He's done it in the past, he's doing it now, and he's got immense experience. He knows when the critical situation arrives, and he's the man to deliver in that position. So he's been doing it over the years, and I personally feel that he's someone who has got his head on his shoulders and thinks a lot about his game, and he's been performing consistently throughout. So kudos to him,” Iyer said.

Abhishek added that the team's culture of backing players had helped him express himself at the crease.“You can't be sure you'll be doing well all the time, but the culture we've developed in our team is to dominate, and it's been going well so far,” said Sharma. (ANI)

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