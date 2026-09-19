World Leaders Including Rahman, Meloni Wish PM Modi On 76Th Birthday

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health and high spirits as he continues his dedicated service to the people of India.

In a message shared by the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office on Facebook, Rahman conveyed his greetings to PM Modi on the occasion of the Indian Prime Minister's 76th birthday.“Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May your dedicated service to the people of India always be accompanied by good health and high spirits,” Rahman said.

World Leaders Extend Greetings

PM Modi turned 76 on September 17, 2026, and received birthday greetings from political leaders and heads of government from several countries. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also extended her greetings to PM Modi, wishing him“health, energy, and success” and highlighting the growing friendship between India and Italy.

“Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success,” Meloni said in a post on X. She added that Italy and India were strengthening their“deep bond of friendship” while working towards cooperation and prosperity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wished PM Modi on his birthday and highlighted the close India-Israel partnership. Netanyahu said PM Modi's leadership had transformed India into a“world power” and described the friendship between the two countries as stronger than ever.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, congratulated PM Modi and praised his contribution to strengthening the“special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia. Putin also referred to PM Modi's standing on the global stage and expressed support for continued cooperation between the two countries.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' Launched

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. He became Prime Minister in May 2014 and is currently serving his third consecutive term. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also launched the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17, featuring service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives to mark PM Modi's birthday and his years in public life. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)