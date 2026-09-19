NVO Stock Jumps 4% As European Committee Backs Novo's Haemophilia Pen



Chief executive Mike Doustdar said the recommendation builds on more than 40 years of haemophilia work.

In FRONTIER 2 study, people on denecimig had fewer bleeds per year than they did on their previous preventive factor therapy or on treatment used only after bleeding started. If approved, Frehemgo would add a next-gen haemophilia pen to Novo's offering, but obesity and diabetes still dominate the pipeline.

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) rallied about 4% on Thursday, reversing recent losses as investors responded to a pair of updates on Frehemgo (denecimig), the company's next-generation treatment for haemophilia A.

The move followed a European Medicines Agency panel recommendation and newly published trial data showing patients could switch from an existing rival therapy without a waiting period.

European Panel Backs Frehemgo

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended European Union marketing authorization for Frehemgo in adults and children with haemophilia A, whether or not they have inhibitors, the company said. Haemophilia A is a rare inherited bleeding disorder caused by missing or defective clotting factor VIII. About 80% to 85% of haemophilia cases fall into this category, and roughly 30% of patients develop inhibitors that blunt standard factor replacement.

Frehemgo is a therapy designed to mimic factor VIII and restore the body's ability to form clots. If approved by the European Commission, it would be the first therapy of its kind offered in a single-use pre-filled pen with three dosing options: once weekly, once every two weeks, or once monthly. Novo said it expects first launches in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2026, with a broader EU rollout from early 2027. A U.S. application has been under FDA review since September 2025. If approved, Frehemgo would add a next-gen haemophilia pen to Novo's offering, but obesity and diabetes still dominate the pipeline and almost all of the company's growth and valuation.

Chief executive Mike Doustdar said the recommendation builds on more than 40 years of haemophilia work and“can reduce treatment burden and give people with haemophilia A greater freedom.”

Trial Data Support A Simpler Switch

Regulators based the opinion on Novo's FRONTIER trials. In the main FRONTIER 2 study, people on denecimig had fewer bleeds per year than they did on their previous preventive factor therapy or on treatment used only after bleeding started. Results in children under 12 lined up with those in older patients. Across late-stage groups, average yearly bleed rates were generally below one, and many participants had no treated bleeds.

Separately published FRONTIER 5 results strengthened the commercial case. In 61 adolescents and adults, patients switched directly from Roche's emicizumab to the denecimig pen without a washout period or loading dose. The 26-week study found no unexpected safety issues, no blood clots, and no side-effect-related dropouts. Nearly 97% preferred the pen to their previous vial-and-syringe routine, and clotting function rose into the normal range without signs of excessive clotting.

How Did NVO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, NVO stock stayed in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, and message volume remained 'high.'

NVO stock has fallen 15% year-to-date.

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