India Sends Another 11 Tonnes Of Relief Supplies To Flood-Hit Nepal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to Nepal, India on Saturday sent another 11 tonnes of relief supplies to support the Himalayan nation's recovery from the devastating flash floods.

“Dispatched another 11 tonnes of relief material to Nepal, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits, sleeping bags and other essential supplies. India continues to support Nepal's recovery. Neighbourhood First,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this was the 9th Indian Air Force (IAF) plane carrying relief material as Nepal struggles to recover from the deadly flash floods of August 26, which have caused widespread destruction, left over 1300 people dead, and thousands still missing.

On Friday, Nepal's Finance Minister, Swarnim Wagle, thanked the Government of India for its support in rescue and relief efforts following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa, the Embassy of Nepal in India stated.

“Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Finance Minister of Nepal, met Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in New Delhi. Minister Wagle thanked the Government of India for its support in rescue and relief efforts following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa,” the Embassy wrote on X.

“The two Ministers discussed ways to deepen the longstanding Nepal-India friendship and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in investment, energy and connectivity,” it added.

Last week, relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, sent by India were handed over to Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

"The 8th Indian flight with relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, reached Kathmandu and were handed over to Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahabir Pun," Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, said on X.

India expedited the delivery of relief supplies, equipment and expert personnel to Nepal through nine special flights since August 26 in the wake of the devastating flash floods.