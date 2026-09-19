IND Vs AFG, 3Rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Mischievous Act With Buggy Cam Goes Viral (WATCH)

The young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted having a lighthearted moment on the sidelines, showing his off-field persona during the third and final T20I of the series against England at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

Team India whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 following a dominant 127-run win in the final T20I match of the series. After posting a total of 221/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking 108-run knock and his 142-run opening partnership with Sanju Samson (50 off 35 balls), Indian bowlers bundled out Afghanistan for 94 in 14.1 overs, with opener Ibrahim Zadran (25) only crossing the 20-run mark.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (3/25) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) shared six wickets between them, while Axar Patel (2/9), Jasprit Bumrah (1/16), and Yash Thakur (1/17) kept the pressure locked in to complete a comprehensive series sweep in the national capital.

Also Read:Gambhir backs Nitish Reddy, says Hardik needs game time to return

Sooryavanshi's Mischievous Moment With Buggy Cam

As Team India whitewashed Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who didn't get a single game throughout the series, was seen enjoying a lighthearted moment on the sidelines.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the 15-year-old was seen standing inside the boundary and providing water to Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was fielding nearby. Then, Sooryavanshi, alongside Arshdeep Singh, who was benched for the final T20I, walked back from the boundary ropes.

However, while heading back, the players crossed paths with the roving buggy camera, and a playful Sooryavanshi couldn't resist reaching out to gently push down the camera lens, showcasing the pure mischief of a teenager.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Arshdeep Singh were serving drinks near the boundary rope when the buggy camera came their way. Suryavanshi just couldn't resist - he reached out and disturbed the camera lens with his hand. twitter/7IrV0e5xbU

- Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 17, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was serving as a waterboy after he was not included in India's playing XI for the recent T20I series against Afghanistan, where the team management opted to give the core squad extended opportunities on the pitch.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were the preferred openers, with Ishan Kishan, skipper Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma locking down the middle order, which meant the teenage prodigy spent the series gaining invaluable dressing-room experience from the sidelines rather than getting game time on the field.

Gambhir Explains Vaibhav's Exclusion from the Playing XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exclusion from the playing XI became a topic of debate, given that he was Player of the Series during India's T20I tour of Zimbabwe, where he scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a stellar strike rate of 196.10.

Speaking at the post-series win press conference, India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the decision to rest the young talent, saying he acknowledges Vaibhav's talent but that Sanju Samson was the preferred option ahead of him, given his experience and seniority.

However, Gambhir assured that the 15-year-old will get a long run once he breaks into the permanent setup.

“From Vaibhav's point of view, it is again a very clear conversation that he has to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has. We know what he can do,” Gambhir said.

“But again, someone who done extremely well over a period of years obviously will always be ahead of someone who has got into the team. Whenever he gets that chance, you will get a longer run as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will travel with the India squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, where Team India, under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, will defend the gold medal that they won at the 2023 edition of the event under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy.

Also Read:Iyer praises Abhishek's 'flawless' record century in series sweep