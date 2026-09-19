Jaipur Mayor Election: BJP Shifts Councillors To Pushkar Ahead Of Nomination Deadline Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) A dramatic political development has emerged in Jaipur ahead of the mayoral election, with a large group of BJP councillors reportedly being shifted to Pushkar late on Friday night, just hours before the deadline for filing nominations.

According to sources, around 84 BJP councillors who had been staying at a resort on Jaipur's Ajmer Road were moved to Pushkar.

The councillors are reportedly staying at The Surya Golden Palace hotel. The move comes amid uncertainty within the party over its candidate for the Jaipur mayoral post. The BJP has not yet officially announced its nominee.

Despite Friday being the penultimate day for nominations, no representative of any BJP aspirant reportedly collected nomination papers.

With Saturday being the final day for filing nominations, the party is under pressure to settle on a candidate and complete the formalities within the stipulated time.

Sources said that some BJP councillors have been kept back in Jaipur, particularly those who are potential mayoral candidates and their proposers. However, the party has not officially confirmed the arrangements or the reason behind shifting the councillors to Pushkar.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari had earlier met BJP councillors to assess their preferences for the mayoral candidate. The discussions were reportedly held both individually and in groups.

Following the meetings, councillors were asked to write down three names in order of preference, with their views expected to play a role in the party's final decision.

Another issue being discussed within the BJP is whether to nominate an elected councillor or opt for a non-councillor candidate. Rajasthan's municipal rules allow a person who is not an elected councillor to head a civic body, leaving the possibility of a so-called“hybrid” choice open.

Meanwhile, speculation about a single name has intensified on social media. BJP leaders, however, have maintained that no name should be treated as official until the party makes a formal announcement.

The Congress has also been preparing to contest the mayoral election and has reportedly collected nomination papers. With the deadline approaching, all eyes are now on the BJP's final decision and the candidate it chooses to field for the Jaipur mayor's post.