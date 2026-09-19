'Chhatron Ki Goonj' To Suppress Calls To Change Rahul: Nitin Nabin

Nabin targets Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday took a dig at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', saying it was being organised to suppress the "goonj" within the Congress over demands to "change" him.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "As far as the unemployment of the Opposition is concerned, it will never go away. To suppress the 'goonj' rising out of Congress to change Rahul Gandhi, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is being done." (Congress ke andar se jo awaz aa rahi hai Rahul ke parivartan ki, us goonj ko dabane ke liye Chhatron ki Goonj bol rahe hai) His remarks come ahead of Gandhi's scheduled September 19 programme in Indore, where he is set to participate in "Chhatron Ki Goonj" and interact with students and young people.

He also emphasised that PM Modi has received blessings from all over the nation thanks to his people-centric development schemes. "Every corner, village and colony of the country is at the centre of PM Modi's development schemes. So, blessings are pouring in for him from every corner," he told ANI.

BJP celebrates PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas'

Earlier in the day, Nabin lit the“Aashirwad Ka Diya” (Lamp of Blessing) at Ram Ghat along the holy, life-liberating River Shipra in Ujjain. The event took place under the party's nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated public service.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of modern India. "We all extend our heartiest congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister on his birthday and pray for his long and successful life. Today, celebrating the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day), the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' has been launched. This campaign is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment over 25 years of public life toward national service, public welfare, and bringing positive change to the life of the last person standing in society. His extended journey in public life has successfully intertwined the spirit of service and dedication with mass public participation," he said.

'Poor first' policy vs vote bank politics

Targeting opposition, Nabin said,“Earlier, when governments drafted policies, they prioritised vote banks and narrow community interests rather than the poor. But under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the first name on every scheme is that of the poor, and the first address is that of the village-the very foundation of India's identity."

'Pradhan Sevak' ensuring national unity and heritage

BJP National President emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the nation's 'Pradhan Sevak'. He added, "Earlier, during Congress regimes, when one rupee left Delhi, only 15 paise reached the beneficiary's account. However, our Pradhan Sevak ensured that if one rupee leaves Delhi, the full 100 paise reaches the poor person's bank account. This is our Pradhan Sevak's priority. Today, he is a leader who unites the country under the motto 'Nation First'. Under his guidance, the nation's cultural heritage has been revitalised. Be it the construction of the magnificent Ram Temple in the holy land of Ayodhya or the revitalisation of the sacred land of Mahakal, we all salute him today for these historic milestones." (ANI)

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