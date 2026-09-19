PM Modi's 25 Years Of Service Marked With 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi's 25-Year Journey of Service

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 25-year journey from Jan Seva to Rashtra Seva, the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' was launched in Vadnagar, Mehsana, at the banks of the renowned Sharmishtha Lake in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The dignitaries participated in the Maha Aarti and offered prayers for the Prime Minister's good health and well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that since Independence, no political leader has completed 25 continuous years as the head of a state and the country. He said that the Prime Minister has dedicated 25 years to the service of the nation without taking a single day's leave, according to a release.

He emphasised that no personal corruption allegations have been made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 25 years in public life. He said that the Prime Minister considers 140 crore Indians as his family and has given the country a new direction with the mantra of 'Nation First'.

Gujarat Model and National Development

Highlighting the country's development, the Union Home Minister said that the Prime Minister's 12-year tenure will be remembered for major welfare measures for the poor. He said that 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty during this period. Around 80 crore poor people have benefited from free food grains, housing, toilets, electricity, gas connections and healthcare support of up to Rs. 5 lakh, improving their quality of life. He added that under Narendra Modi's leadership, India has moved out of the 'Fragile Five' and emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy, the release said.

Recalling PM Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shah said the state witnessed holistic development through initiatives such as 24-hour power supply, Jyotigram Yojana, Vanbandhu and Sagarkhedu Kalyan Yojana. He said the Gujarat Model has now become a foundation for the country's development. Referring to decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of Triple Talaq, the surgical strike and Digital India, he said that the Prime Minister has strengthened national security and self-confidence. He expressed confidence that the 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047 will be achieved and that this 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will serve as a source to inspire the youth.

CM Patel on India's Transformation

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described the bike yatra from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace on his birthday as a 'Sankalp Yatra' dedicated to national service. He said that Vadnagar inspired Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embrace patriotism, service, simplicity and the principle of putting national interest first.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that with this spirit of dedication, the Prime Minister has brought major transformation to the country through continuous public service. In this context, he said that India, once seen as a country with limited opportunities, has today emerged as a land of opportunities. India's youth, who once looked abroad for jobs, have now become a major talent pool. He added that India has overcome the perception that it is behind in technology and is now making its presence felt in areas ranging from digital payments to space technology.

CM lauded the foundation of this transformation and unprecedented development as the Prime Minister's 25 years of dedication and commitment to public service. He said that by earning the trust of crores of people, Narendra Modi, as the Pradhan Sevak, has brought global recognition to the country. Not only this, 25 crore people have moved out of poverty, while four crore people have received permanent houses. A mass movement for development has continued with the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas.'

CM expressed confidence that the Vadnagar–Varanasi bike yatra would help spread the Prime Minister's commitment to public service and the spirit of 'Nation First' among citizens across the country. He said that the country has gained greater momentum with a growth rate of 7.8 per cent under the mantra of Atmanirbharta. He added that Naxalism has been eliminated under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. He also said that following the successful BRICS Summit held in India, the country has emerged as a 'Vishwamitra' under the Prime Minister's leadership. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged everyone to join the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat and wished the bikers a successful journey.

Dignitaries Extend Greetings

During the programme, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the voice that emerged from Vadnagar is resonating across the world today. Referring to decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple and Digital India, he highlighted the Prime Minister's leadership.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel commended the Prime Minister's focus on 'last-mile delivery'. She said that 25 crore people have moved out of poverty over the past 12 years as a result of the government's policies. She also said that India has become the world's fifth-largest economy.

Symbolic Ceremonies and Bike Yatra

During the event, the dignitaries collected water from Sharmishtha Ghat in a kalash, which will be carried by the bikers to Varanasi and offered at Kashi Vishwanath. This will symbolise the strong bond between the two historic and spiritual cities.

After the Maha Aarti, the dignitaries undertook a padayatra from Sharmishtha Lake to the renowned Hatkeshwar Temple. On this sacred occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries offered prayers at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple for the progress of Gujarat and the nation.

The bike yatra from Vadnagar to Varanasi was flagged off from Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar Temple by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries. The Vadnagar–Varanasi rally, featuring around 250 bikers, will stop at various locations along the route to spread the message of the Prime Minister's service, dedication and nation-building.

Thereafter, Union Home Minister Shah participated in a cleanliness drive at Vadnagar Railway Station and urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean. As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, trees were planted on the station premises to promote environmental conservation.

On the occasion, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, prominent leader Jagdish Vishwakarma, state ministers, social leaders, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, saints and seers, and a large number of citizens were present. (ANI)

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