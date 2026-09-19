Delhi Man's Murder: Police Arrest 2, Suspect Financial Dispute
Two Arrested in Delhi Man's Murder
Delhi Police have arrested two accused in connection with the alleged murder of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, a 31-year-old resident of Sarita Vihar who was reported missing by his family. Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that a dispute over financial transactions may have led to the murder.
Both accused are reportedly residents of Gurugram. Police said the woman arrested had previously worked with Manchanda, while the second accused is allegedly her accomplice.
Family Alleges Negligence, Hasty Cremation
Manchanda was reported missing by his sister on September 11 after the family was unable to contact him for several days. He was later found dead.
According to a statement issued by the family, Gurugram Police had allegedly found Manchanda's body on September 10, a day before the missing complaint was filed. The family further alleged that the body was cremated in "extraordinary haste" on September 14 without informing them and without following due process. The family also alleged that Manchanda's body was not uploaded on ZIPNET, a database used to help identify unidentified bodies and trace missing persons.
Ongoing Investigation
Delhi Police are questioning the arrested suspects to ascertain the motive, identify any other accomplices and establish the complete timeline of the alleged crime. Further details are awaited.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment