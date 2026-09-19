WB Bypolls: BJP Releases Star Campaigner List With Suvendu, Mithun

BJP Unveils Star Campaigners for WB Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of party leaders who will campaign for its candidates in the bypolls to the Rejinagar and Nandigram Legislative Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. The list, issued by the party's Central Office, includes state party chief Samik Bhattacharya and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the top, followed by actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty and State Minister Dilip Ghosh. Other prominent names on the list include party leaders Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, Soumitra Khan, Agnimitra Paul, Rudranil Ghosh and Roopa Ganguly.

Reason for Bypolls and Election Schedule

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari gave up the seat and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda. Polling will be conducted on October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9. The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11.

BJP Appoints Constituency In-charges

Samik Bhattacharya has also appointed BJP MP and state general secretary Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and state minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh as in-charges for the upcoming by-elections in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies, respectively.

TMC Dispute Looms Over Bypolls

The bypolls come amid an ongoing dispute within the Trinamool Congress over the party's name and election symbol, with the Election Commission recently passing an interim order barring both rival TMC factions from using the party's name or symbol until the matter is resolved. Leader of the Opposition Ritrabatra Banerjee took to X following the order, stating, "Politics is a permanent war; a war at every hour; a war at every minute; a war at every second - a war that changes interests, needs and priorities. Long Live the eternal ideas & values of Democracy enshrined in India's Constitution."

Congress Announces Candidates

The Congress has also announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections. Mohd Abdullahil Kafi will contest from constituency number 70, Rejinagar Assembly constituency, while Milan Pradhan has been named the Congress candidate from constituency number 210, Nandigram. (ANI)

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