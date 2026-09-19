Gujarat Offers Free Treatment, Aid For Sickle Cell Patients In Tribes

Government Support for Sickle Cell Patients

Gujarat is providing free medical treatment and financial assistance to sickle cell patients, particularly in tribal areas, with government health facilities offering screening, medicines and continued care.

Over the past four years, around 14,925 sickle cell patients have received more than Rs 14 crore in assistance for treatment, medicines and blood transfusions, according to the state government.

At tribal health centres, patients are provided regular screening, medicines and free treatment as part of efforts to ensure early diagnosis and continued management of the disease.

A Patient's Story of Recovery

Nehal Rathwa, a sickle cell patient, said timely access to medicines had helped improve his condition.“I have sickle cell disease. I went to the government hospital, where they gave me medicines. Earlier, I was having difficulty walking. Then I started taking the medicines, and after that I began feeling better. Now I am able to walk. I can do things,” Rathwa said.

Medical Guidance and Nutritional Support

Doctors said symptoms associated with sickle cell disease, including tiredness, nausea and body pain, can be managed through appropriate treatment. They also stressed the importance of nutritious food for patients.

Financial Aid for Better Nutrition

Dr Mohammad Husen Khatri, I/C Superintendent at Sub-District Hospital, Bodeli, said,“The patient can have symptoms like tiredness, nausea and body ache. Through proper treatment, these can be controlled. If there is a need, we also transplant cells.”

“In sickle cell disease, intake of nutritious food is very important. For that, the government has various aid schemes. Each month, the patient is provided financial assistance by the government. With that, the patient can buy nutritious food from the market and manage his or her expenses,” he added.

The financial assistance is aimed at helping patients meet treatment and nutritional requirements, particularly for families facing the long-term costs associated with sickle cell disease.

Praise for Government Facilities

Patients receiving treatment at government health facilities also highlighted the availability of free healthcare and medical facilities.

Vankar Sailesh, a patient, said,“The laboratory is good here. The doctors are good. I am getting treatment for free. All the treatment and facilities here are good.”

Improving Access to Care

Through screening, free treatment and financial assistance, the state is seeking to improve access to sickle cell care, particularly among communities in tribal areas, while encouraging early diagnosis and continued treatment. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)