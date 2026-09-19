Assam Launches 'Birthday Green Pledge Garden' On PM Modi's Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday was marked in Assam on Thursday with tree plantation and other service-orientated activities, with Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah calling for collective efforts to protect the environment and the rich biodiversity of Garbhanga Reserve Forest.

The Minister attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan for Jalukbari LAC at Lokhra Kona in Garbhanga Reserve Forest.

Green Initiative Marks PM's Birthday

Addressing the gathering, Baruah said the activities were being undertaken in the spirit of service associated with the Prime Minister's birthday. "On the birthday of our respected leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have undertaken service-orientated activities. Today, we came to Garbhanga Reserve Forest and celebrated the occasion by planting saplings along with local residents, students and others whose birthdays also fall today," the Minister said.

He said the Forest Department has taken the initiative to establish a Birthday Green Pledge Garden in every Assembly constituency, where people can plant saplings on their birthdays and take a pledge to nurture trees and contribute towards a greener earth.

The Minister also appealed to people to observe the period around the Prime Minister's birthday as a 'Seva Sankalp' month by participating in activities that benefit society and the environment.

Focus on Garbhanga's Biodiversity

Baruah highlighted the ecological significance of Garbhanga Reserve Forest, saying it is home to more than 270 species of butterflies and stressed the need to protect its natural habitat. "On this special occasion, our effort should also be to protect the natural environment. The presence of more than 270 species of butterflies in Garbhanga shows the value of this forest. If we destroy the trees and natural habitat, such biodiversity cannot survive," he said.

Expansion and Protection Measures

He said the Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan initiative was being extended to all Assembly constituencies. Gardens have already been established in places including Dimoria, while the remaining constituencies are expected to have such gardens within the next one to two months, depending on local requirements and coordination between the Forest Department and respective MLAs.

Baruah also highlighted the centenary significance of Garbhanga Reserve Forest, which was established on September 15, 1926. He said the Forest Department would work with local residents on boundary demarcation and other measures required for protection of the century-old reserve forest. He added that applicable provisions under the Forest Rights Act would be taken into consideration wherever relevant.

A brochure titled "A Flutter through the Greens: Butterflies of Garbhanga Reserve Forest" was also released during the programme. The brochure, published jointly by the Kamrup East Forest Division and Aaranyak, documents 125 butterfly species recorded in the forest and aims to promote awareness, observation and conservation of the region's butterfly diversity.

Local residents, students, Forest Department officials and other participants joined the plantation programme at the newly established garden.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the participants and urged them to continue contributing towards tree plantation, forest conservation and protection of wildlife and forest resources. (ANI)

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