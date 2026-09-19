Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 18: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,40,406
|Rs 1,53,170
|Rs 2,37,230
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,40,644
|Rs 1,53,430
|Rs 2,37,640
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,40,461
|Rs 1,53,230
|Rs 2,37,330
|Chennai
|Rs 1,41,057
|Rs 1,53,880
|Rs 2,38,330
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,40,754
|Rs 1,53,550
|Rs 2,37,830
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,40,864
|Rs 1,53,670
|Rs 2,38,020
Note: The city-wise figures above are from the latest September 18 data available in the morning; rates can move during the trading day.
Silver prices also remain significant for buyers and investors. Silver 999 is quoted at Rs 2,37,640 per kilogram in Mumbai, Rs 2,37,230 in Delhi and Rs 2,38,330 in Chennai. Kolkata's rate is Rs 2,37,330.
Globally, gold's near-term movement is expected to remain sensitive to the US dollar, Treasury yields and expectations around Federal Reserve policy. The rupee also weakened against the dollar, while Brent crude prices eased after recent gains.
Gold and silver prices can vary between cities and jewellers depending on local taxes, premiums and other charges. Buyers should therefore verify the prevailing rate before making a purchase.
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