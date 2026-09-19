Talent And Skills Of India's Youth Gained Global Trust: PM Modi At Rozgar Mela

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the talent and skills of India have won global trust, and the world has a lot of expectations from innovators, entrepreneurs and the youth power of the country.

The Prime Minister made these remarks as he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government organisations at the 20th Rozgar Mela. The new appointees attended the Rozgar Mela at 45 locations across the country.

The newly recruited candidates will be joining various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, among others.

Addressing the event, PM Modi congratulated the new appointees and said, "Today, you are all joining the Indian government when the country is moving towards one of the most significant resolutions of making a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Being a part of the government, you have to take every decision that will strengthen the resolve of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat."

"Being the youth, you have an important responsibility towards fellow youngsters. Everyone can see that our youth's talent and skills have won the world's trust. The world has a lot of expectations from our innovators, entrepreneurs and our youth power," he said.

Speaking about the recently concluded BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister said, "India is striving to ensure that BRICS is not limited to governments alone. Our entrepreneurs, farmers, women, youth, and everyone else should become active participants in this partnership. With this thought, BRICS Connect and BRICS MSME Cooperation portals have also been launched."

He mentioned that in the past few years, India has also concluded Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with about 40 countries. He said that this will open the path to new opportunities, markets and possibilities for the youth.

"In the past few years, the Indian government has strived to prepare the youth for the future," PM Modi said, citing the launch of the National Education Policy, Skill India Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, etc. "The education and skills of our youth enhance with changing economic times."

With the 20th Rozgar Mela, a total of about 12.75 lakh youth will have received appointment letters in various departments and government organisations, according to the government.

The Rozgar Mela reflects the government's continued focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth and ensuring their greater participation in the country's development journey.