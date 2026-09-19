Iphone 18 Pro Launch: Huge Rush At Apple Stores In Delhi, Mumbai

As the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale across the country, the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket witnessed a rush of customers early Friday. Huge crowds also gathered outside the store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, while customers queued up outside the Apple Store in Bengaluru to purchase the newly launched iPhones.

'Like a festival': Fans queue from 5 am in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, Rahul said he had arrived at around 5 am and found people from Haryana, Delhi and Mumbai waiting in the queue. "I've been here since around five o'clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I've been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I've been continuously buying iPhones... I'm expecting a phone. But it's like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone,” he said.

Customers wait overnight in Mumbai

In Mumbai, customer Hitesh Patel said he had travelled from Nashik and had been queuing since 10 pm the previous night. "I came here from Nashik. We have been queuing up since 10 pm last night. I have got the first slot that is 8 am. After this, we will get our product delivered. I change it (mobile) every year. Right now, I have a 17 Pro Max, and now I am going to have a 18 Pro Max."

Another customer said, "We have been standing here the whole night. We are very excited. Despite the fact that we don't have a barcode, we are still standing in line..."

A customer, Ajay, said, "I've come for the 18 Pro Max 1TB. I've already pre-booked it; I'm just waiting here. There's quite a crowd. But I want to be the first to get it... Right now, I'm using the 17 Pro; let's see what features they've introduced in the 18 Pro."

Another customer, Suraj Chauhan, said, "I have a channel on YouTube in the name of Suraj Chauhan. I do tech reviews,s and I have a lot of interest in phones. I bought the 17 Pro, like last time, so this time I have come to buy the 18 Pro Max. Many people are waiting for that, so I am also waiting... The camera and the quality need to be improved."

iPhone 18 Pro series availability

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available for purchase in India, with sales beginning on Friday. The latest Pro models can be purchased through Apple's online store and six retail outlets across the country. On launch day, the physical Apple Stores are opening early at 8 am and will remain open until 10 pm, allowing customers to purchase the new iPhones from the morning itself. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)