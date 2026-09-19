Missing Meghana Review: Ram Karthik's Thriller Has Mystery, But Does It Impress? Read On

Missing Meghana stars Ram Karthik, Ankith Koyya and Ammu Abhirami in key roles. This kidnapping mystery thriller promises suspense and intrigue, but does it deliver? Here's our detailed review of the film.

Young actors Ram Karthik, Ankith Koyya, and Ammu Abhirami play the lead roles in Missing Meghana. The cast includes Goparaju Ramana, Vempa Kasi, Vaidika Senjaliya, Mahipal, Ruchita, and Nalini. Vachaspati directed this movie. Panchumarthi Naresh Babu produced it under the First Copy Movies and KD & Co banners. Vanaraj handled the story and screenplay. The movie released today, Friday, September 18. The teaser, trailer, and songs created good buzz earlier. Let us see if the movie lives up to the expectations.

The plot begins with Meghana (Ammu Abhirami) going missing. Her father (Goparaju Ramana) panics when she misses her 10 PM curfew. He finds her abandoned scooty and bag, leading him to file a kidnap complaint. The SI ignores the issue, but the ACP takes charge. The cops interrogate multiple suspects, including a stalker, a bakery boy, and a local rowdy. The stalker exposes Meghana's boyfriend, Karthik (Ram Karthik). Karthik then narrates his old love story and how he met Meghana. Meanwhile, Meghana is already engaged to the ACP. Did she actually love Karthik? What exactly does Karthik do? How does Ankith Koyya fit into this puzzle? The film revolves around whether Meghana was kidnapped or murdered.

The movie runs primarily as a suspense mystery thriller with a unique love track. The missing case unfolds with unexpected twists and turns right from the start. The police investigation reveals surprising details about Meghana and Karthik's relationship. Ankith Koyya's character brings a superb twist, though audiences might predict it at one point. The first half moves very fast and creates confusion, but it finishes quickly. The second half feels lengthy because the director took too much time to establish Karthik's love track. The movie misses a strong emotional core. The father-daughter bond does not connect well, as Goparaju Ramana looks too old to play the father. The climax needed better execution. However, the short runtime and a few good twists make it a decent time-pass watch.

Ram Karthik delivers a settled performance as a love failure guy. He impresses the audience during the love track with Meghana. This movie serves as a good comeback for him. Ankith Koyya rocks his role, and his character twist is a major highlight. Ammu Abhirami fits perfectly into Meghana's character and holds the attention well. Goparaju Ramana acts in his signature style as the father. Vempa Kasi does a great job as the ACP, making his character stand out. Mahipal earns good recognition as the bakery boy. The rest of the cast performs adequately.

RR Dhruvan's music acts as the backbone of the movie. The two melody songs and one breakup song sound great. The background music is decent but reminds you of older movies in some scenes. Shyam K Naidu provides grand visuals with his camera work. Basava's editing is sharp, though you feel a lack of continuity in a few places. Vanaraj provides a solid story and screenplay. Director Vachaspati handles the twists and turns well, but his taking could have been better. The movie would have been much better if the team focused more on the wow factor and the climax twist.

Missing Meghana manages to engage the audience to some extent with its twists and turns. Fans of mystery thrillers will definitely like this movie.

Rating: 2.75