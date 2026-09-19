NKE, FLNC, CPRT, ULTA, JBHT: Top Wall Street Calls And Target Changes Making Waves This Week



Baird downgraded Nike, while UBS warned global growth has weakened, and earnings could miss estimates.

Fluence Energy shares fell over 22% this week after the company lowered fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $2.4 billion from $3 billion. Wells Fargo upgraded Ulta Beauty to Equal Weight and raised its price target to $525, citing momentum in the business.

Wall Street analysts made notable moves across the consumer and industrial sectors this week, adjusting ratings and price targets for Nike Inc. (NKE), Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), Copart Inc. (CPRT), Fluence Energy (FLNC) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT). Analysts cited shifting consumer demand, industry pressures, company-specific execution and improving business trends as they reassessed the outlook for these stocks.

Nike Analysts Flag Weak Demand

Nike stock fell over 1% this week and is on track for a fourth week of losses, trading at twelve-year lows as several analysts point to sluggish sales, promotional pressure and uncertainty surrounding the athleticwear giant's turnaround.

Baird downgraded Nike to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform' and reduced its price target to $44 from $70. The firm said conditions across the active-lifestyle market have become less favorable heading into the fourth quarter. Baird still expects Nike's long-term earnings potential to improve, but recent developments have increased concerns around the recovery.

UBS also trimmed its price target to $42 from $48 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating. Based on its checks with retailers and other sales channels, UBS said Nike's worldwide growth trajectory has weakened over the past three months. The firm expects the company to potentially miss its fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings estimate by $0.05 per share.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NKE shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish'.

Fluence Energy's Guidance Cut Reflects Execution Risks

Fluence Energy stock has plunged over 22% this week, facing heightened pressure from Wall Street after the energy-storage company reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook to $2.4 billion from the previous $3 billion target.

Ben Kallo, an analyst at Baird, downgraded Fluence to 'Underperform' from 'Neutral' and cut his price target to $3 from $10. The analyst said production ramp-up problems in the U.S. prompted the company to lower its guidance.

Baird also highlighted management's comments about temporarily scaling back U.S. activity. Kallo described the developments as "material negatives" and said the firm has become "incrementally negative" on the company's prospects.

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos also reduced his price target to $4 from $15 while maintaining a 'Sector Perform' rating, while BMO Capital slashed the price target to $7 from $14 while retaining a 'Market Perform' rating. However, retail sentiment improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' the previous day.

Ulta Beauty Gets Upgraded On Business Momentum

Wells Fargo upgraded Ulta Beauty to 'Equal Weight' from 'Underweight' and raised its price target to $525 from $450 after a meeting with company management. The firm said the discussions provided greater confidence in Ulta's ability to expand while navigating a difficult retail environment.

The analyst said Ulta's leadership appeared confident about expanding the business. Wells Fargo also pointed to strategic changes under the company's new management team as a potential source of improvement. The firm now sees a more balanced reward-to-risk profile at current levels.

Ulta ended its shop-in-shop partnership with Target (TGT) last month, bringing exclusive prestige beauty brands back to its own stores and platforms. Ulta Beauty stock edged 0.5% lower this week.

Copart's Growth Story Hits A Speed Bump

Copart stock is heading into a second week of losses, with analysts taking a more cautious outlook after pressure on U.S. insurance volumes. HSBC downgraded Copart to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and set a $36 price target. The firm said the company's prospects have become harder to navigate after its fiscal fourth quarter showed another steep drop in U.S. insurance-related volumes, while rival RB Global (RBA) performed differently.

HSBC also pointed to a slowdown in Copart's selling prices. Stronger pricing had helped the company support revenue growth in recent periods, but the analyst now sees signs that this benefit may be fading. Freedom Broker also reduced its Copart price target, bringing it down to $36 from $39 while maintaining a Buy rating. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bearish'.

Analysts Shift Views On Dick's And J.B. Hunt

Citizens took the opposite approach with J.B. Hunt Transport Services, upgrading it to 'Outperform' from 'Market Perform' and setting a $300 price target, implying 26% upside from the stock's last closing price. The upgrade follows an 18% decline in J.B. Hunt shares since the company reported Q2 results in July. Citizens believes that retreat has created a more favorable entry point.

Dick's Sporting Goods stock has dropped over 8% this week, while J.B. Hunt Transport stock is heading for its worst week in four years, with a 12% plunge.

So far this year, NKE, ULTA, FLNC, CPRT, and DKS stocks have declined between 10% and 61%, while JBHT stock has gained 21%.

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