Delhi's Pothole-Free Road Goal: Minister Verma's Midnight Inspection

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma conducted a midnight on-site inspection of road resurfacing operations on Africa Avenue, reiterating the government's commitment to make the city's roads pothole-free before the onset of peak winter.

Speaking during the inspection here, the minister said quality and durability are top priorities, and specialised third-party agencies have been deployed to verify the standard of construction on the ground. "We had promised the people of Delhi pothole-free roads. In line with that commitment, I have come here at midnight with my officials to conduct an inspection. Our third-party agency is also present with us, equipped with the necessary machinery to verify the road's thickness and quality. Our target is to ensure that 600 kilometres of roads become completely pothole-free, high-quality, and smooth by November 30th," Verma said.

Supply Hurdles and Critical Timeline

Elaborating further in a statement shared on X, the minister noted that the PWD manages approximately 1,400 kilometres of road network in Delhi, which will be revamped in a phased manner. Verma pointed out that global geopolitical tensions had disrupted raw material supplies. "Due to the war situation, the supply of bitumen was affected, and its prices also saw a significant increase. This led to delays in the work, but we have reissued the tenders and restarted the work afresh," he said, adding that road surfacing becomes unfeasible during intense winter cold, setting a critical timeline for completion.

"A target has been set to complete 600 kilometres of roads by December, and work is progressing rapidly on the identified stretches," Verma said.

Long-Term Maintenance a Priority

The minister added that contractors will be bound by strict post-construction terms. "My clear priority is that roads should not only be built quickly but also last for a long time. Additionally, the company awarded the road construction contract will also be responsible for maintaining the road for the next five years," he affirmed. (ANI)

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