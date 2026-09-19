Delhi Honey-Trap Case: 6 Arrested for Kidnapping, Extortion and Assault

Six persons were arrested by the Delhi police in connection with a case of honey-trap-cum-kidnapping, extortion and assault, officials said. The police rescued the victim safely from Mathura.

The Honey-Trap and Investigation

According to the police, on August 22, 2026, Maidan Garhi police station received a missing-person complaint regarding one Pawandeep Joshi from his brother, following which an FIR was registered under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the course of investigation, sections 140(2)/308(2)/351(3)/115(2)/61(2)/3(5) BNS were subsequently added to the case.

Investigation revealed that the victim had allegedly been lured by Indu alias Riyu alias Lisa Sharma through an online app on the pretext of purchasing household articles. After meeting him, she allegedly took him to her flat in Neb Sarai, where Jitender Yadav alias Jeetu, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted and confined him. The victim was subsequently taken in a Tata Harrier to various locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The police team conducted technical surveillance, Call Detail Record (CDR) and location analysis, along with sustained field efforts, to trace the victim. His mobile movements through Palwal, Agra and Mathura were analysed, leading to his successful tracing from Mathura on August 23, 2026.

Mastermind Couple Among Six Arrested

Thereafter, technical inputs and field intelligence were used to track down the accused. On August 30, 2026, the police team intercepted the Tata Harrier near Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur and arrested Jitender Yadav alias Jeetu and Indu alias Riyu alias Lisa Sharma.

The remaining four co-accused - Bhanu Pratap, Ajju Sarkar, Rahul alias Bijender and Naveen alias Chintu - were subsequently traced and arrested from Delhi and Palwal in Haryana.

Police said that when the occupants of the Tata Harrier, matching the vehicle particulars disclosed by the victim, attempted to flee upon being spotted in Mahipalpur, the team pursued and intercepted the vehicle near Radisson Hotel, leading to the arrest of the mastermind couple.

According to police, the accused are identified as Jitender Yadav alias Jeetu (32) and his wife Indu alias Riyu alias Lisa Sharma (20). Jeetu has previous involvement in five separate FIRs registered between 2014 and 2021 across different Delhi police stations for offences including dowry death, hurt, theft, and violations under the Arms Act. Bhanu Pratap (18), resident of Kalyanpuri in East Delhi, followed by Ajju Sarkar (22), resident of Uttranchal Colony in Uttarakhand (22), previously booked under the Arms Act in a 2025 case at PS Mandawali, Rahul alias Bijender (28) and Naveen alias Chintu (28) have also been identified as accused.

Recoveries and Modus Operandi

The police recovered the SUV used in the crime, two toy pistols and knives, a gold pendant weighing 10 grams, a gold chain weighing 15 grams, and clothes purchased using the victim's credit card. It also recovered the victim's mobile phone, two credit cards, a debit card, PAN card, registration certificate (RC) and driving licence. The victim's shoes were recovered from the hotel in Mathura where he was allegedly kept, while mobile phones of the accused containing videos of the assault were also seized.

Detailing the modus operandi, police said the accused allegedly used an online platform to establish contact with the victim, lured him to a secluded location, and thereafter, with the help of associates, confined and assaulted him. They allegedly misused his banking and UPI facilities along with his cards and demanded ₹70 lakh from his family. The investigation also revealed alleged attempts by the accused to obtain loans using the victim's personal details.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

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