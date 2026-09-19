Delhi: 73-Year-Old Man Held After Car Hits Parked Bike In RK Puram

A 73-year-old man was apprehended after his car allegedly hit a motorcycle parked on the roadside on Africa Avenue Road in Delhi's RK Puram area, police said.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on September 17 when the motorcycle was parked on Africa Avenue Road, on the stretch from Bhikaji Cama Place towards RK Puram Metro Station. Police said,“An incident of road accident took place on 17.09.2026 at about 10:00 PM on Africa Avenue Road, from Bhikaji Cama Place towards R.K. Puram Metro Station. Information regarding the incident was received at PS R.K. Puram at about 10:22 PM, whereafter the police staff immediately rushed to the spot.”

Details of the Incident

According to police, 21-year-old Tanish Tokas, a resident of Munirka Village, was sitting on his parked black motorcycle when a blue-coloured Honda Amaze, allegedly driven by Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, hit the motorcycle. Following the impact, Tokas fell from the motorcycle, while the two-wheeler was dragged for some distance by the car.

“During enquiry, it was found that Mr Tanish Tokas, aged about 21 years, resident of Munirka Village, was sitting on his parked black-coloured motorcycle on the roadside. The motorcycle was hit by a blue-coloured Honda Amaze car, being driven by Venu Gopal, aged about 73 years, r/o Vasant Kunj,” police said.

Police clarified that Tokas himself was not dragged by the vehicle and the victim was medically examined and did not sustain any serious injuries.“Due to the impact, Tanish Tokas fell from the motorcycle. The motorcycle was thereafter dragged for some distance by the Honda car. Tanish Tokas himself was not dragged by the car. He was medically examined, and no serious injury was sustained by the victim,” police said.

Police Action and Investigation

A case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at RK Puram Police Station in connection with the incident. Police stated,“In this connection, a Case FIR has been registered. During investigation, the offending blue-coloured Honda Amaze car has been seized and accused/driver Venu Gopal has been apprehended. The accused was also medically examined, and no alcohol was detected.”

During the investigation, police seized the alleged offending Honda Amaze and apprehended its driver, Venu Gopal. He was also medically examined, and no alcohol was detected, police said.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

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